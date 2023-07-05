HoYoverse has finally released Genshin Impact version 3.8 and the brand new event exclusive region Veluriyam Mirage or Bottleland. Although the mini-games of the Secret Summer Paradise event will be unlocked on July 7, 2023, travelers can still play the event quest and explore the new map right now. The developers have also introduced a new game mechanism called Choo-Choo Cart, which can be used to travel around the event region.

Travelers can also ride the rollercoaster to participate in multiple time trial challenges to obtain Precious and Exquisite Chests as rewards. This Genshin Impact article will guide unlocking the Choo-Choo cart in the new event map.

How to unlock Choo-Choo Cart in Genshin Impact 3.8 Veluriyam Mirage event map

Choo-Choo Cart demonstration in the 3.8 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Choo-Choo Cart is a new travel mechanism in Genshin Impact that looks like a rollercoaster ride and can be used to travel around the entire Verluriyam Mirage or Bottleland region. It is worth mentioning that the Choo-Choo Cart plays a significant role in the event story quest and is also needed to unlock a few hidden areas of the new map, also helping in exploration.

Travelers should note that the new Cart mechanism will not be readily available as soon as they enter the Bottleland. To unlock the Choo-Choo Cart, players must play Act I of the Secret Summer Paradise event quest, which is divided into three parts, and they are:

A Mysterious Missive on Paper Wings.

Glaze Domain, Multum in Parvo.

Zip Along (According to the Safe Cart Operating Procedures)

Travelers can unlock the Choo-Choo Cart in the final part of Act I and ride it as a part of the event quest objective. Along the way, Genshin Impact players will also get to challenge several time trials and obtain Precious or Exquisite Chests worth up to 10 Primogems rewards, as shown in the image below.

Choo-Choo Cart time trial challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

All event day one Choo-Choo Cart Stage locations

All 20 Choo-Choo Cart stations in Day 1 event map (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can summon the Choo-Choo Cart at several locations, also called a Stage, on the Veluriyam Mirage map, similar to the Waverider boat. Currently, players can access only half of the entire Botteland map since it is still the first day of the event. For that reason, there are only 20 Choo-Choo Cart Stages, or Stations, available at the moment, and the Genshin Impact Interactive Map above showcases the locations of all the stations.

The other half of the event map will be unlocked later when Act II of the Secret Summer Paradise event is available, giving access to the remaining Cart stations.

