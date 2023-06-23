Genshin Impact 3.8 Bottleland map: Every important detail you need to know

Genshin Impact's latest 3.8 Special Program unveiled tons of juicy details about the upcoming version update. One of the major highlights was the new event-limited island called the Bottleland. Also known as Veluriyam Mirage, the island is a mysterious region filled with new environments and mechanics. Apart from the event's mini-games, players can explore the island to be rewarded with tons of treasure.

For those unaware, this new map will replace the Golden Apple Archipelago for the summer events. This article will outline everything important about the upcoming Bottleland map in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Important details about Bottleland map revealed

Official artwork for patch 3.8 update (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have revealed the new limited-time area, Bottleland, arriving in Genshin Impact 3.8 update. As shown in the recent Special Program "Secret Summer Paradise," the region is filled with new gameplay and has tons of puzzles to solve and treasures to grab. Given below is everything important players should know about the latest map.

1) New map inside a bottle

Unlike previous summer events where players search or travel to find new limited-time areas, the upcoming Veluriyam Mirage map is different. As hinted in the recent 3.8 livestream, one might have to look for a special bottle in the desert to visit the new island. There is also a chance that Klee will help travelers and others to arrive

2) Major segments of the map

The new limited area in Bottleland is divided into four major segments in Genshin Impact. While all maps might be a blend of the Sumeru rainforest and Fontaine mechanism, each segment has its own unique element.

Players can explore these segments for puzzles and treasure for free Primogems and other in-game resources. The summer event also has its own currency called Joyeux Vouchers, which is required to claim event rewards and encourages exploration.

3) Choo-Choo Train

New open-world mechanic (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the major highlights of the new map in Genshin Impact will be the Choo Choo train. It is one of the most fun gameplay modes that allow players to travel from one place to another in what looks like a floating wave rider.

Based on the recent 3.8 livestream, one can also control the route of the wave rider to collect treasure which might reward them with free Primogems or Joyeux Vouchers.

4) Four unique mini-games

New event mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Veluriyam Mirage, Genshin Impact players can participate in four exciting summer events that will allow them to win various exciting rewards, including a free constellation of Layla. Here is a quick overview of all the summer event mini-games:

Spino Blaster: Classic 2D shooter

Dance of Flashing Thought: Combat-based event

Sojourns of the Barking Fox: Aerial time trial

Bing-Bang Finchball: Shuffleboard game

5) New Skin Outfits

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Klee - Blossoming Starlight

An exquisite outfit Klee wears only for the most important performances.



Kaeya - Sailwind Shadow

Kaeya's outfit from his role as the "Dagger Bandit" in the play.



#GenshinImpact #Klee #Kaeya New OutfitsKlee - Blossoming StarlightAn exquisite outfit Klee wears only for the most important performances.Kaeya - Sailwind ShadowKaeya's outfit from his role as the "Dagger Bandit" in the play. New OutfitsKlee - Blossoming StarlightAn exquisite outfit Klee wears only for the most important performances. Kaeya - Sailwind ShadowKaeya's outfit from his role as the "Dagger Bandit" in the play.#GenshinImpact #Klee #Kaeya https://t.co/eY9LXL3oOo

Like previous summer events, Genshin Impact officials have revealed two new skin outfits for the Mondstadt characters, Klee and Kaeya. Remember that players must purchase Klee's new outfit from Paimon's shop using Genesis crystals. Meanwhile, Kaeya's new outfit can be obtained for free as an event reward.

Poll : 0 votes