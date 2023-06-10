Genshin Impact leaks: 5-star Klee skin and free Kaeya outfit designs

New Genshin Impact leaks for the upcoming patch 3.8 updates have stirred the community. Based on the Twitter posts from reliable leaker HutaoLover77, there is a high chance that Klee and Kaeya will get new skin outfits in the summer event scheduled for the new version update. Other credible sources have confirmed and shared visual leaks uncovering the brand-new costumes.

Nothing much is known about the outfit's rarity other than speculations from the community. Here is everything players need to know about these new skins from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks uncover Klee & Kaeya's new skin outfits

The community recently received a sneak peek at new skin outfits that might replace Klee and Kaeya's current skin outfits in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 update. These leaks have generated a lot of rumors and excitement within the player base.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77

ディルックのように星5

3.8 Klee skin 5

Via blednaya & 太空狗屎

Renowned leaker, HutaoLover77, recently shared pictures of potential new skin outfits that will be introduced in the upcoming patch. The rumors suggest Mondstadt's adorable 5-star, Klee, will receive a brand-new outfit. Speculations from the leakers suggest that her costume could be a 5-star item, making her the second character after Diluc to possess such an item in Genshin Impact. As a 5-star item, many expect it to have special effects but any visual leaks have yet to confirm this. Players must purchase the new outfit for Klee from the in-game shop using Genesis Crystals.

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Kaeya’s skin being Sumeru/Khaenri’ah inspired, IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL?



The peacock imagery, the braid, the nails OH 3.8 leaks //Kaeya’s skin being Sumeru/Khaenri’ah inspired, IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL?The peacock imagery, the braid, the nails OH https://t.co/Cx6x37nmvS

Furthermore, these Genshin Impact leaks confirm that the Kaeya, the mysterious captain of Knight of Favonius, will also receive a skin outfit. As a 4-star character from Mondstadt, players can expect his new costume to match his rarity. Based on previous events, players must participate in the upcoming 3.8 summer event and complete event challenges to obtain the outfit for free. If players miss the event or can't obtain Kaeya's new 4-star skin, they can purchase it from the shop with Genesis Crystals.

Regarding Kaeya's skin, recent leaks have claimed that Genshin Impact 3.8 will finally add his Hangout Event series. Many players have been waiting for this announcement for a long time and are happy it's finally happening. The Hangout Event series is very popular for creating immersive and engaging stories or quests that allow players to know about their favorite characters more intimately.

Overall, it's crucial to remember that until officials confirm the information, it should only be considered speculative and be approached with a healthy dose of skepticism.

