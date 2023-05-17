Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Rerun banners and rumored characters

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update is expected to be the last update before HoYoverse releases the Nation of Justice, Fontaine. Several leaks have hinted that fans might see characters from Mondstadt, including Eula and Klee, return in version 3.8. There also have already been a lot of rumors that HoYoverse might release a new event-limited map similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago from the previous two summer events.

Many leakers are speculating that Eula and Klee could be the main characters in the flagship event of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update, and they might also get a rerun in the same patch. In any case, this article will cover all the leaked characters so far, and are expected to get a banner in the upcoming update.

Eula and Klee will get a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.8, as per the leaks

Based on a leak via vississ, there is a very good chance that Klee and Eula will return in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update. Both of them haven't had a rerun in a long time. Although Klee got a banner last year in version 2.8 during the Golden Apple Archipelago, Eula hasn't received a banner since version v2.3, which was nearly one and a half years ago, so it is good news for all the fans who have been waiting for her rerun.

At the same time, there were initially rumors about Wanderer and Venti possibly getting a rerun in version 3.8; however, the leakers now believe that their chances are very low.

Mero @merlin_impact Main characters of 3.8

Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei

On the other hand, an old leak from Mero stated the names of some of the characters are likely to play a main role in the main event of Genshin Impact 3.8. Interestingly, the Tweet mentioned Eula and Klee, which were also leaked by vississ, so it is safe to assume that they are reliable.

At the same time, the leaks by Mero claim that Kokomi and Collei will also be in the main event. One thing to note is that only the former is a 5-star character between the two, so there is a good chance Kokomi might also get her rerun banner.

HoYoverse is yet to reveal any information regarding the future banners. Thus, all the speculated banners in this article are subject to change.

