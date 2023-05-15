Genshin Impact 3.8 summer event map and banner leaks: Everything known so far

The Genshin Impact community is excited as they wait for the next updates. In the meantime, many credible sources have circulated leaks about the patch 3.8 update. These new leaks claim about the upcoming summer event, new event limited map, 5-star rerun banners, and many more. As players wait for official announcements to confirm these leaks, players can get a glimpse at what version 3.8 has in store for the community.

In this article, players will learn everything there is to learn about Genshin Impact 3.8 from the recent leaks.

Everything to know about Genshin Impact 3.8 from latest leaks

Arrival of Summer Event and New Map

Genshin Impact leaker, HutaoLover77, has leaked about the upcoming summer event that will take place in the upcoming version 3.8 update. The recent leaks claim that the new summer event will include a new map that is not Golden Apple Archipelago (GAA). The last two summer events took place in GAA which was arranged by Alice so her daughter, Klee, can have lots of fun. However, this will change in the new summer event.

insider @Genshinandall 3.8 Penumbra is a replacement for the GAA. We will have Fontaine mechanics in the new location. The mechanics under water will be presented in Penumbra!



*The photo shows an approximate view of the location* 3.8 Penumbra is a replacement for the GAA. We will have Fontaine mechanics in the new location. The mechanics under water will be presented in Penumbra!*The photo shows an approximate view of the location* https://t.co/yEfXaSirkn

Another leaker, Genshinandall, further suggests that the new map in Genshin Impact 3.8 update is called Penumbra and will be a temporary map only available for the summer event. The new map will have a fantasy theme and will be filled with Fontaine-related mechanics. Players will also get the chance to explore the new island for treasure chests and other puzzles.

Furthermore, these leaks emphasize that Eula and Klee will be the main characters in the version update.

Rerun Banner leaks

Eula and Klee's involvement has also been leaked by HutaoLover77. He also shared textual evidence that increases the possibility of Eula and Klee to promotional banners in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update. Both the characters are niche units with a strong fan following in the community. Many players have been eagerly waiting for these character reruns.

Many speculations also suggest that the event quest might also feature Sangonomiya Kokomi. If true, players can also anticipate her to return to 3.8 banners.

Potential Klee and Kaeya skins

uncle miae @gjjirasis [레딧][찌라시]

3.8 islands

“Pure Hydro (T/L: likely ‘Oceanid’) Mirage”

Event characters: Eula Klee Kaeya Kokomi

Skin: Klee Kaeya



금사ㄱ제도가 아닌 순수한 물의 미라주 섬이 오며

주역 캐릭터는 ㅇㄹ,ㅋㄹ,ㅋㅇㅇ,ㅋㅋㅁ

스킨으론 ㅋㄹ,ㅋㅇㅇ가 출시된다.



사진은 저번에 팀짱깨가 올린거 [레딧][찌라시]3.8 islands“Pure Hydro (T/L: likely ‘Oceanid’) Mirage”Event characters: Eula Klee Kaeya KokomiSkin: Klee Kaeya금사ㄱ제도가 아닌 순수한 물의 미라주 섬이 오며주역 캐릭터는 ㅇㄹ,ㅋㄹ,ㅋㅇㅇ,ㅋㅋㅁ스킨으론 ㅋㄹ,ㅋㅇㅇ가 출시된다.사진은 저번에 팀짱깨가 올린거 https://t.co/sfcTDxJLbi

Lastly, some of the older leaks claimed that upcoming events in version 3.8 will introduce new skin outfits for Klee and Kaeya. The skins shown in the tweet above are fan-made designs.

Currently, there are no specific details on how players can obtain these skins other than the fact they are related to the upcoming summer event. Many also speculate that these upcoming skins will likely be 4-star skin outfits and will not have any additional effects.

Overall, with the arrival of these new skins, players can also anticipate Kaeya and Klee's involvement in the event quest.

Poll : 0 votes