Genshin Impact 3.8 summer event map and banner leaks: Everything known so far

The Genshin Impact community is excited as they wait for the next updates. In the meantime, many credible sources have circulated leaks about the patch 3.8 update. These new leaks claim about the upcoming summer event, new event limited map, 5-star rerun banners, and many more. As players wait for official announcements to confirm these leaks, players can get a glimpse at what version 3.8 has in store for the community.
In this article, players will learn everything there is to learn about Genshin Impact 3.8 from the recent leaks.
Everything to know about Genshin Impact 3.8 from latest leaks
Arrival of Summer Event and New Map
Genshin Impact leaker, HutaoLover77, has leaked about the upcoming summer event that will take place in the upcoming version 3.8 update. The recent leaks claim that the new summer event will include a new map that is not Golden Apple Archipelago (GAA). The last two summer events took place in GAA which was arranged by Alice so her daughter, Klee, can have lots of fun. However, this will change in the new summer event.
Another leaker, Genshinandall, further suggests that the new map in Genshin Impact 3.8 update is called Penumbra and will be a temporary map only available for the summer event. The new map will have a fantasy theme and will be filled with Fontaine-related mechanics. Players will also get the chance to explore the new island for treasure chests and other puzzles.
Furthermore, these leaks emphasize that Eula and Klee will be the main characters in the version update.
Rerun Banner leaks
Eula and Klee's involvement has also been leaked by HutaoLover77. He also shared textual evidence that increases the possibility of Eula and Klee to promotional banners in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update. Both the characters are niche units with a strong fan following in the community. Many players have been eagerly waiting for these character reruns.
Many speculations also suggest that the event quest might also feature Sangonomiya Kokomi. If true, players can also anticipate her to return to 3.8 banners.
Potential Klee and Kaeya skins
Lastly, some of the older leaks claimed that upcoming events in version 3.8 will introduce new skin outfits for Klee and Kaeya. The skins shown in the tweet above are fan-made designs.
Currently, there are no specific details on how players can obtain these skins other than the fact they are related to the upcoming summer event. Many also speculate that these upcoming skins will likely be 4-star skin outfits and will not have any additional effects.
Overall, with the arrival of these new skins, players can also anticipate Kaeya and Klee's involvement in the event quest.