Genshin Impact reveals official glimpse of Fontaine in new teaser

The ending of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream has brought forth a very interesting teaser: a glimpse of Fontaine. Many Travelers have been eagerly awaiting to get any kind of news on the topic, so seeing a trailer on it was quite remarkable. Readers who haven't seen the teaser yet can find the full clip in the next section of this article.

It is worth mentioning that Fontaine is currently expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.0. Hence, Travelers shouldn't expect to see it in Version 3.7 or 3.8. The following trailer hints heavily toward the player being able to explore some underwater parts of the new region.

Genshin Impact teases underwater gameplay and mechanism in first look at Fontaine

The teaser starts with the camera being underwater while panning through some seaweed and fish swimming about. Around the 11-second mark is when viewers can see Aether swimming to some unknown area. While not much happens in the trailer, there are some interesting things worth pointing out:

Glowing Fish: There are some glowing fish around the 10-second mark, which might mean the player can interact with them.

Glowing Fish: There are some glowing fish around the 10-second mark, which might mean the player can interact with them.

Interactible objects with a music note: The spot next to those fish also glows, indicating the Traveler could do something there. Some eighth note symbols are shown above it.

New Fish: The player may collect some of the fish shown here.

Diving: Diving is heavily implied to be a new gameplay mechanic. Aether's position on the screen indicates that he's underwater and not swimming on top of it. It is worth noting that some Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks referenced diving before.

Metallic object: There is some metallic dome-shaped object shown in the distance that Aether is swimming to. Its purpose is currently unknown, but it could be an important location.

Lots of detail: There is a ton of things seen in this trailer, which would indicate that the player should be able to visit this area since that would be a ton of effort put solely into a trailer.

Unfortunately, that's everything officially revealed thus far. Several new Fontaine leaks have also come out recently, but this article will focus solely on the official confirmations at present.

Charlotte is a character from Fontaine

A screenshot of the new character's official model (Image via HoYoverse)

One new NPC that might have caught some Travelers' eyes is Charlotte. She's a reporter from Fontaine who works for The Streambird, who opened up the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream. Charlotte will be involved in the main event as she was assigned to cover the King of Invokations Grand Prix.

Readers interested in hearing more from this character can tune in to the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream since she's one of the main hosts who regularly talks throughout the start of the broadcast. Yoimiya replaces her as one of the guest speakers around the 13:20 part of the Special Program.

Charlotte does return as a host around the 31:50 part of the livestream. After everybody stops saying their goodbyes at that point is when the aforementioned Fontaine reveal happens. It may be a while until miHoYo announces anything new for the region, so Travelers should savor the current news until then.

