Three new Genshin Impact codes to redeem 300 primogems today

The Genshin Impact version 3.7 update's Special Program has successfully concluded, and HoYoverse shared a lot of exciting information about the upcoming patch, including a new Dendro character and rerun banners. However, one of the highlights of the livestream was the special redemption codes shared throughout the live event.

Most Genshin Impact fans look forward to it because it is a rare opportunity to earn 300 Primogems for free. This article will list all three redemption codes shared during the version 3.7 Special Program live stream and the associated rewards.

All Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream codes and rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



【XT82F8JZS4TR】Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

【2SRKFQ2YSMVV】Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5

【5A92W9JZBLCH】Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000



Here's a list of all three redemption codes and rewards that were shared during the livestream:

XT82F8JZS4TR: (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) 2SRKFQ2YSMVV: (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 5A92W9JZBLCH: (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

Do note that the codes will be valid until May 14, 12:00 am (UTC-4), so using them and claiming the rewards as soon as possible is advised. On a related note, each code can only be redeemed once per account. To use them, head to the official Genshin Impact website or log in and redeem them using the in-game settings.

Other Genshin Impact 3.7 news

Yae Miko and Yoimiya will be in Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha and Alhaitham will return in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has confirmed the highly anticipated reruns of the upcoming update. Here are the banners for both phases:

Phase I: Yae Miko (Electro - Catalyst) + Yoimiya (Pyro - Bow) + Kirara (Dendro - Sword)

Yae Miko (Electro - Catalyst) + Yoimiya (Pyro - Bow) + Kirara (Dendro - Sword) Phase II: Alhaitham (Dendro - Sword) + Kazuha (Anemo - Sword)

The new version 3.7 update will go live on May 24, 2023, indicating the beginning of Phase I. Since each phase lasts three weeks or 21 days, fans can expect Phase II banners to be available from June 14, 2023.

Yoimiya is getting a new Story Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have also announced that Yoimiya will get another Story Quest, making her the first character, besides the three Archons, to get a Story Quest sequel.

