How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in May 2023: Free 300 Primogems guide

The Special Program for Genshin Impact version 3.7 update has now ended. During the live event, the developers revealed exciting details about the upcoming update, including character banners, events, and the brand-new Dendro character named Kirara. Assuming everything goes smoothly, version 3.7 should be released on May 24, 2023, as per the game's update schedule.

HoYoverse shared a few redemption codes during the livestream, which many players were looking forward to. Those who missed the live event need not worry about losing the free Primogem rewards as this article will list all three codes. We have also included a simple guide on how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream codes and rewards

The first redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the three redemption codes and rewards shared during the livestream:

XT82F8JZS4TR (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) 2SRKFQ2YSMVV (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 5A92W9JZBLCH (100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora)

Each code can only be used once per account and will be valid until May 14, 12:00 am (UTC-4). Thus, it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible and obtain the rewards. Although the amount may not be much to some, all F2P Genshin Impact players love free rewards.

How to redeem Special Program livestream codes

Here's a step-by-step guide to redeem the codes using two different methods:

Official website

Genshin Impact official website. (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official website using this link: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift. Click on Redeem Code in the main menu. Log in using your game account credentials. Select the right account server. Enter the valid redemption code and click on Redeem.

This method is slightly faster, and players who do not wish to open the game just to redeem a code can go with this option.

Via in-game settings

Using the in-game settings. (Image via HoYoverse)

Log in to Genshin Impact Open Paimon Menu and go to the game's Settings. Click on Account and then on Redeem Now. Enter the valid redemption code and click on Exchange.

The second method is also simple and does not consume a lot of time, except for the duration of opening the game.

You can choose whichever method you like, and the rewards will be sent directly to your account via mail within 15 minutes.

