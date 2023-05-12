Genshin Impact Glittering Elixirs Recipe list: Fastest way to claim 120 Primogems in web event

Genshin Impact players need to unlock all 16 Glittering Elixirs Recipes and get materials from Cyno and Nahida twice each to get all free 120 Primogems. This web event started on May 11, 2023, and it will end on May 20, 2023. If a player wants to get everything, there isn't much time to waste since this event requires multiple days. To make these potions, you must use some materials.

Those ingredients come from two primary sources. First, talk to Cyno or Nahida. Second, do the daily tasks given to you. The latter method will give you up to eight materials to tinker with, so you must do this web event on a few different days to get everything.

Genshin Impact guide: How to make all Glittering Elixirs recipes for 120 Primogems

Every recipe uses three ingredients. Two materials come from the right side of the crafting screen, while the third one is water or oil. Here is a list of all Glittering Elixirs potions that use water:

Calming Oil: Water + Luminscent Spine + Zaytun Peach

Water + Luminscent Spine + Zaytun Peach Dancing Butterflies Refreshment: Water + Butterfly Wings + Zaytun Peach

Water + Butterfly Wings + Zaytun Peach Invigorating Cool Mint Drink: Water + Butterfly Wings + Mint

Water + Butterfly Wings + Mint Invigorating Summer Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint

Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint Nahida's Cooling Waterproofer: Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry

Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry Nahida's Vivifying Forest Essence: Water + Frog + Ajilenakh Nut

Water + Frog + Ajilenakh Nut Sweet Bug Bait Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Sweet Dreams Sleep Fragrance: Water + Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peach

Likewise, here is a list of all Glittering Elixirs recipes that use oil as the primary ingredient:

Beautifying Oil: For Decoration : Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Cooling Potion: Oil + Luminscent Spine + Mint

Oil + Luminscent Spine + Mint Cyno's Wind-Resistant Sunscreen: Oil + Sand Grease Pupa + Mint

Oil + Sand Grease Pupa + Mint Energy Booster: Endorsed by the General Mahamatra: Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus

Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus Fragrant Balm: Oil + Luminsecent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut

Oil + Luminsecent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut Growth Potion: For Plants: Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom

Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom Mira-Cure Potion: Oil + Butterfly Wings + Starshroom

Oil + Butterfly Wings + Starshroom Nutrients for Houseplants: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Starshroom

Note: Genshin Impact players can craft the same potion multiple times to obtain all Primogems. Hence, you don't need to make all 16 unique potions for that specific prize.

List of all rewards in Glittering Elixirs

The web event rewards can be collected by clicking on the chest icon (Image via HoYoverse)

If you craft 16 potions in Genshin Impact's Glittering Elixir web event, you will be eligible to obtain the following:

100 Primogems

90,000 Mora

8x Hero's Wit

The remaining 20 Primogems come from clicking on Nahida and Cyno for special crafting materials. You need to do that twice for both characters. Doing so will also give you four Mystic Enhancement Ores.

The reason to craft all 16 recipes is to unlock five Sanctifying Unctions. Every new potion also gives you 1,000 Mora each. Genshin Impact players should try to acquire all Glittering Elixirs recipes if they wish to obtain all possible rewards.

Make sure to do your daily tasks every day and interact with Cyno and Nahida whenever possible. You should eventually get all the materials to beat this Genshin Impact web event.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Nahida Cyno 2 votes