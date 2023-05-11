Genshin Impact Glittering Elixirs potion guide: All recipes and web event rewards

Glittering Elixirs is a Genshin Impact web event that lasts from May 11, 2023, to May 20, 2023. If you haven't done it yet, then this guide will simplify everything for you. The official tweet containing the hyperlink for this web event will be featured in the next section of this article. Until then, Travelers should get ready to log in to their HoYoverse account if they're not already logged in on their browser.

You can earn 120 Primogems in total. Other minor rewards like Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wits are also present here. Completing everything with a guide should be pretty straightforward, so let's check out how to get started.

Genshin Impact web event guide: Glittering Elixirs potions and rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Click to Take Part in Event>>



〓Event Duration〓

May 11, 2023 – May 20, 2023 23:59 (UTC+8)



Use the above hyperlink to get started with Genshin Impact's Glittering Elixirs web event. After entering the web page, you should click a few times to skip some filler dialogue between Paimon and the Traveler. Afterward, click on "Start Crafting" to get a basic tutorial about how to make potions.

This part is easy since the guide literally tells you what to drag. Invigorating Summer Potion will be created by default. If you try to craft something else, you will discover that you have no ingredients.

How to get ingredients

You need to complete some tasks to get ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're back on the home page, you should see several little buttons above Cyno's head. The second button with an exclamation mark is where you can see the tasks shown in the above image. Complete those tasks every day to get some materials.

You can also click on Cyno and Nahida to read some dialogue and collect even more ingredients. Once you have some materials, it's time to make the potions for this web event.

List of all potion recipes in Glittering Elixirs

You should see a screen similar to this after beating the tutorial (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all potions in Genshin Impact's Glittering Elixirs web event and how to make them:

Beautifying Oil: For Decoration: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

For Decoration: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Calming Oil: Water + Luminscent Spine + Zaytun Peach

Water + Luminscent Spine + Zaytun Peach Cooling Potion: Oil + Luminscent Spine + Mint

Oil + Luminscent Spine + Mint Cyno's Wind-Resistant Sunscreen: Oil + Sand Grease Pupa + Mint

Oil + Sand Grease Pupa + Mint Dancing Butterflies Refreshment: Water + Butterfly Wings + Zaytun Peach

Water + Butterfly Wings + Zaytun Peach Energy Booster: Endorsed by the General Mahamatra: Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus

Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus Fragrant Balm: Oil + Luminsecent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut

Oil + Luminsecent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut Growth Potion: For Plants: Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom

For Plants: Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom Invigorating Cool Mint Drink: Water + Butterfly Wings + Mint

Water + Butterfly Wings + Mint Invigorating Summer Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint

Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint Mira-Cure Potion: Oil + Butterfly Wings + Starshroom

Oil + Butterfly Wings + Starshroom Nahida's Cooling Waterproofer: Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry

Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry Nahida's Vivifying Forest Essence: Water + Frog + Ajilenakh Nut

Water + Frog + Ajilenakh Nut Nutrients for Houseplants: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Starshroom

Oil + Crystal Chunk + Starshroom Sweet Bug Bait Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Sweet Dreams Sleep Fragrance: Water + Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peach

Since you know how to make potions and which ingredients to use, the rewards are the only thing left to discuss in this Genshin Impact guide.

List of all Glittering Elixirs rewards

You can actually see all the rewards by clicking on the chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who complete parts of the Glittering Elixirs web event will receive the following rewards, depending on what they did:

Unlock two potions: 20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora

20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora Unlock four potions: 20 Primogems + 40,000 Mora

20 Primogems + 40,000 Mora Unlock eight potions: 20 Primogems + 40,000 Mora

20 Primogems + 40,000 Mora Unlock 12 potions: 20 Primogems + 4x Hero's Wit

20 Primogems + 4x Hero's Wit Unlock 16 potions: 20 Primogems + 4x Hero's Wit

20 Primogems + 4x Hero's Wit Get materials from Nahida twice: 10 Primogems + 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore

10 Primogems + 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore Get materials from Cyno twice: 10 Primogems + 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore

That's everything players need to know about this Genshin Impact web event.

