Who is the Honkai Star Rail character voiced by Cyno’s VA from Genshin Impact?

Alejandro Saab is Cyno's VA in Genshin Impact and, interestingly, also lends his voice to Jing Yuan, a character from Honkai Star Rail. This article will include some of Saab's most notable roles in the past, as well as some details about Jing Yuan. It is worth noting that this topic is solely about Cyno's English VA. His voice actors in other languages do not speak for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail's other dubs.

Some Jing Yuan fans may also bump into this article in the future and wish to learn more about Alejandro Saab's past roles. While he's most famous for voicing Cyno in Genshin Impact's English dub, there are a few other notable characters to discuss in the following sections.

Genshin Impact's Cyno and Honkai Star Rail's Jing Yuan share a voice actor

Genshin Impact's Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a gander at some of Alejandro Saab's most notable roles in the past regarding his impressive line of voice acting:

Cyno from Genshin Impact

Leon from Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Trebol from One Piece

Kaigaku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Uno from Nanbaka

Einar from Vinland Saga Season 2

Sae Itoshi from BLUELOCK

Yuri Leclerc from Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Hector Flores from WWE2K23

Yukio Kasamatsu from Kuroko's Basketball

Junichi Hashiba from My First Girlfriend is a Gal

Popuko from Pop Team Epic

Shallot from Dragon Ball Legends

Of course, he's also been the VA for a dozen more roles across various other animes and video games. For instance, Alejandro Saab has voiced seven different skins in SMITE for multiple characters. Do note that this section was written before Jing Yuan's debut in Honkai Star Rail, meaning any other future roles that were notable wouldn't have been included here.

Who does Alejandro Saab voice in Honkai Star Rail?

An official image of Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Alejandro Saab will voice the upcoming playable character, Jing Yuan, in Honkai Star Rail. This 5-star Erudition Lightning character will make his playable debut on in the second phase of Version 1.0. The general of the Cloud Knights is a highly anticipated character that Cyno fans might like for his familiar voice.

Not to mention the general overlap between Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail fandoms means some players will love the casts of both games. Since the former game is more popular as it came out years before Honkai Star Rail, it would only be logical that most readers would recognize Cyno first.

Cyno and Jing Yuan's VAs in other dubs

The two characters relevant to this discussion (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the English VA is shared between the two characters. For reference, here are all of Cyno's voice actors:

Chinese: Li Qingyang

Li Qingyang English: Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab Japanese: Irino Miyu

Irino Miyu Korean: Lee Woo-ri

By comparison, here are Jing Yuan's VAs:

Chinese: Sun Ye

Sun Ye English: Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab Japanese: Ono Daisuke

Ono Daisuke Korean: Ryu Seung-gon

As players can see, only Alejandro Saab is the only person who voices both characters in these two games. A few other voice actors speak in both titles, so curious readers may wish to check out the hyperlink in this sentence to find out more about that topic.

