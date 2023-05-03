Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan banner release date, countdown, and 'Is he worth it?'

Honkai Star Rail has been successful since its release on April 26, 2023. Players who have been following the game since the closed beta have already set eyes on Jing Yuan, who was leaked to appear in the second phase of the version 1.0 banner. Jing Yuan is an upcoming 5-star character with a Lightning element that follows the path of the Erudition. Previous closed beta gameplay footage and recent leaks have shown his potential as an AoE Lightning DPS.

There is no doubt that a large portion of the community will have skipped the current Seele banner to save for Jing Yuan.

Here is everything players need to know about Jing Yuan's upcoming banner from the latest Star Rail leaks.

Star Rail: Jing Yuan banner release date and countdown

Official banner reveal in Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan, the Cloud Knight of the Xianzhou Loufu, is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse officials have confirmed that Jing Yuan will be featured in the second half of the version 1.0 banner.

Currently, the Phase I banner features Seele, a 5-star Quantum character (The Hunt), which will stay active for two more weeks. The banner details also suggest that the character event warp will stay active for 21 days. With this information, players can anticipate Jing Yuan to debut on May 17, 2023.

Potential 4-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the developers are yet to announce the four-stars from his banners, the latest Star Rail leaks have narrowed the list to three units:

Sushang (Physical - The Hunt)

March 7th (Ice - The Preservation)

Tingyun (Lightning - The Harmony)

Sushang is a single-target DPS, March 7th provides strong shields, and Tingyun is one of the best 4-star buffers in the game. All three characters are excellent in their own roles, making this banner a must-pull for F2P players.

Remember that this is subject to change, and players should wait for the official announcements to confirm this.

Countdown to track Jing Yuan banner release

Star Rail players can follow this countdown above to track the release of the Jing Yuan banner in the game. Keep in mind that this countdown is based on the current Phase I banner featuring Seele. Therefore, any changes made by the officials later on, will not be reflected in the article.

Is Jing Yuan worth pulling for?

Jing Yuan is a lightning character who follows the Erudition path. He is the general of the Xianzhou Alliance's Cloud Knights and one of the Luofu's Six Charioteers.

Closed beta gameplay has confirmed that Jing Yuan will be one of the strongest AOE damage dealers in Star Rail. He also happens to be the fourth-best single target DPS in the version 1.0 update. Not only does he deal massive lightning to enemies, but he also has some of the most godly animations the game has ever shown to players.

Poll : 0 votes