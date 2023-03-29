List of Genshin Impact VAs who also voice characters in Honkai Star Rail

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are both video games made by HoYoverse, so it's no surprise to see them share voice actors. Some VAs have already been revealed for the latter game. Since some players love to talk about voice actors, it's worth highlighting a few familiar names they might recognize. Do note that this list was made before Honkai Star Rail was released to the general public.

Thus, any new VAs shared between it and Genshin Impact from that point onward won't be reflected here. With that out of the way, it's worth checking out the actual list.

List of VAs who voice characters in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail

Alejandro Saab = Cyno @KaggyFilms



Can’t wait for you guys to play it on April 26th! Pre register now, and…



Note: This article will use "GI" as an abbreviation for Genshin Impact and HSR for Honkai Star Rail at times.

Here is a list of English VAs who voice characters in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail:

Dani Chambers (GI's Nilou and HSR's Arlan)

Felecia Angelle (GI's Mona and HSR's Asta and Hook)

Elizabeth Maxwell (GI's Rosaria and HSR's Natasha)

Alejandro Saab (GI's Cyno and HSR's Jing Yuan)

Anjali Kunapaneni (GI's Dori and HSR's Sushang)

Amber May (GI's Dehya and HSR's Yanqing)

Interestingly, there are only a few Japanese VAs for both games. Here is a list of them:

Tanaka Rie (GI's Lisa and HSR's Himeko)

Akira Ishida (GI's Ayato and HSR's Luocha)

This may change in future updates. As it stands now, most of the VAs who do both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail do the English dub. Note that the above list is solely for English and Japanese dubs. Chinese and Korean may have additional voice actors who share roles between Genshin Impact and HoYoverse's upcoming game.

List of all confirmed voice actors for Honkai Star Rail

Some gamers might be interested in seeing the full list of VAs confirmed for HSR. Here is a list of the characters and their English and Japanese voice actors, respectively:

Arlan: Dani Chambers and Shiraishi Ryoko

Dani Chambers and Shiraishi Ryoko Asta: Felecia Angelle and Akasaki Chinatsu

Felecia Angelle and Akasaki Chinatsu Bailu: Su Ling Chan and Emiri Kato

Su Ling Chan and Emiri Kato Bronya: Madeline Reiter and Asumi Kana

Madeline Reiter and Asumi Kana Clara: Emily Sun and Hidaka Rina

Emily Sun and Hidaka Rina Dan Heng: Nicholas Leung and Ito Kento

Nicholas Leung and Ito Kento Gepard: Bryson Baugus and Furukawa Makoto

Bryson Baugus and Furukawa Makoto Herta: PJ Mattson and Yamazaki Haruka

PJ Mattson and Yamazaki Haruka Himeko: Cia Court and Tanaka Rie

Cia Court and Tanaka Rie Hook: Felecia Angelle and Tokui Sora

Felecia Angelle and Tokui Sora Jing Yuan: Alejandro Saab and Ono Daisuke

Alejandro Saab and Ono Daisuke Kafka: Cheryl Texiera and Itoh Shizuka

Cheryl Texiera and Itoh Shizuka March 7th: Skyler Davenport and Ogura Yui

Skyler Davenport and Ogura Yui Natasha: Elizabeth Maxwell and Uchiyama Yumi

Elizabeth Maxwell and Uchiyama Yumi Pela: Xanthe Huynh and Morohoshi Sumire

Xanthe Huynh and Morohoshi Sumire Qingque: Bryn Apprill and Arisa Date

Bryn Apprill and Arisa Date Sampo: Roger Rose and Hirakawa Daisuke

Roger Rose and Hirakawa Daisuke Seele: Molly Zhang and Nakahara Mai

Molly Zhang and Nakahara Mai Serval: Natalie Van Sistine and Aimi

Natalie Van Sistine and Aimi Silver Wolf: Melissa Fahn and Asumi Kana

Melissa Fahn and Asumi Kana Sushang: Anjali Kunapaneni and Fukuen Misato

Anjali Kunapaneni and Fukuen Misato Tingyun: Laci Morgan and Yuki Takada

Laci Morgan and Yuki Takada Welt: Corey Landis and Yoshimasa Hosoya

Corey Landis and Yoshimasa Hosoya Yanqing: Amber May and Marina Inoue

This game's release date is April 26, 2023. Players will be able to experience it on PC, Android, and iOS simultaneously on that day. It will be interesting to see how Honkai Star Rail compares to Genshin Impact once the former game is finally released.

