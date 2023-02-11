Honkai Star Rail pity guide: Guaranteed pulls and banners explained

Besides offering turn-based combat and a beautiful open world, Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game at its core. Like other HoYoverse titles, players can use a unique currency to summon powerful characters who can then be used in battles. With the current closed beta of the game, the company enabled the gacha to give the community a taste of what to expect.

Players with experience with Genshin Impact's banner system will find it familiar, as HoYoverse has set up a similar pattern in the ongoing closed beta. Currently, there are four banners in total, one each for Beginner, Character Event, Light Cone, and Standard.

The following article lists everything you need to know regarding the gacha in Honkai Star Rail, alongside the currencies, rate-ups, and more.

Additional details on the Honkai Star Rail gacha system and which banners players should pull

1) Banners

Standard banners (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As mentioned earlier, players can roll in four banners in total. The following are the ones available in the current beta and their Genshin equivalent to help players understand better:

Departure Warp (similar to the Noelle banner).

Character Event Warp (similar to Character banners).

Light Cone event Warp (Weapon banner from Genshin or Stigmata banner from Honkai).

Regular Warp (identical to the Standard banner).

Typically, all of the banners mentioned above require separate currencies and consist of different pity and rate-up percentages for characters and other gear.

2) Pity guide

Standard banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Different banners come with different pity systems and rate-ups on the featured characters. To begin with the beginner banner (Departure Warp), you will be able to obtain a guaranteed 5-star character after pulling/warping 50 times. The currency required for this banner is the same as the standard banner called Star Rail Pass. This is similar to the Acquaint Fate currency in Genshin.

The Character Event banner, on the other hand, requires a different currency to pull, called the Star Rail Special Pass. This is similar to the Intertwined Fate from Genshin Impact. Currently, players will find Selee as the featured 5-star, alongside Natasha, Pela, and Hook as the featured 4-stars.

Selee banner in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulling 10 times guarantees a 4-star drop, with the featured characters having a better chance of appearing than the rest. While the 5-star characters have a rate-up, you will hit pity at 90 pulls, guaranteeing a 5-star drop.

Please note that 4-star Light Cones are also included in this banner, acting as an artifact or Stigmata for characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Light Cone banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

A separate Light Cone banner is equivalent to a weapon banner in Genshin Impact. The guaranteed pity here is 80, which will trigger a 75% drop chance of the featured Light Cone. Lastly, the Standard variant consists of multiple 5-star characters and Light Cones, which are guaranteed to drop at 90 pulls.

3) Gacha currencies and how to get them

Stellar Jade with Trailbaze level-ups (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three Gacha currencies you should keep track of in Honkai Star Rail. The names of the currencies alongside their Genshin equivalents are as follows:

Stellar Jade (Primogems).

Star Rail Pass (Acquaint Fate).

Star Rail Special Pass (Intertwined Fate).

Star Rail Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have access to the ongoing closed beta in February 2023, check your in-game email for rewards containing multiple Star Rail passes. Any Stellar Jade you obtain from completing quests and opening chests should be used on the Character Event Warp.

Poll : 0 votes