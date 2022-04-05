Honkai Impact 3rd v5.6 update release date, time, and everything new

The Version 5.6 update in Honkai Impact 3rd is all set to be released on April 7 alongside new Battlsuits and additions to the Elysian Realm. Players all over the world are being introduced to the Flame Chasers, as the story's focus is shifting more towards the Elysian Realm rather than Kiana and her friends.

Honkai Impact 3rd v5.6 is scheduled for April 7 on PC, Android, and iOS. Similar to the many updates that have come in the past, players can expect maintenance to be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (GMT +8).

The upcoming version will be titled Elysian Reverie and brings in a new Battlesuit, weapons, new Flame Chasers, and updates to the Elysian Realm hub.

Everything to expect with the Honkai Impact 3rd v5.6 update

1) New SP Battlesuit and weapon

The 13th Flame Chaser, Pardofelis (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The newest SP playable Valkyrie comes in the form of a Flame Chaser from the previous era. She's known as Pardofelis (or Phyllis), and she owns a shop inside the Elysian Realm. Her playstyle will be based around IMG-type and Ice melee support.

Recommended weapon for Pardofelis (Image via Hoyoverse)

Version 5.6 will also see the introduction of a new weapon type, which looks a lot like Chakram. Pardofelis will be the first character to wield this, with many Valkyries to come in the future.

EFree craftable weapon (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Her recommended gear, known as Purana Phantasma, will be available via a separate banner, and players can craft a free version called Gilded Librae. Phyllis's recommended Stigma set, Bastet will be available via the supply banner as well.

2) New Flame Chasers and accessible Hub

New Flame Chasers in v5.6 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aside from the existing eight Flame Chasers and their memories in the Elysian Realm, players will be introduced to the remaining five members. However, only one of them is going to be made playable in v5.6. They are as follows:

Number 3: Aponia (Disciple)

Number 5: Vill (Helix)

Number 9: Kosma (Daybreak)

Number 11: Griseo (Stars)

Number 13: Perdofelis (Reverie)

Elysian Realm lobby (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd beta)

Starting April 7, players can access the Elysian Realm and roam inside the main lobby. Weekly missions rewards will change to Challenge points, alongside Difficulty Factors getting replaced with Difficulty Coefficients.

Rita's Fallen Rosemary and the new Pardofelis will be added to the Elysian Realm roster from the start of v5.6.

3) Events

Emperyan Legends (Image via Hoyoverse)

Version 5.6 will host a rerun of an old event known as Empyrean Legends. This is similar to the Chibi shooter that came before in the Anniversary event. Here, players can gather currencies to purchase Pardofelis fragments, Crystals, Selee Stigma, and outfits.

Upgradable Chibis (Image via Hoyoverse)

Another event scheduled for 5.6 is Starless Nights, details of which, however, remain unknown. The rewards will be Crystals, Pardofelis fragments, and Honkai shards.

4) Outfits

Raven and Delta outfits (Image via Hoyoverse)

Raven and Delta will have their respective outfits released with v5.6. Raven's outfit called Tipsy Hour, which will be available for purchase in the mall via B-chips.

Delta's outfit, 8-bit Fever, will be free to acquire from a limited-time event in the Elysian Realm.

