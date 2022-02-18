Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5 update release date, time, battlesuits, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd is all set for another big update in the coming weeks. Players from all over the world will be getting an array of new items from all departments, as v5.5 is ready to go live on February 24, 2022. With Chapter XXVIII of the story getting concluded with 5.4, now is the time for the Valkyries to take a breather and enjoy the upcoming Spring with their fellow Captains.

Version 5.5 is scheduled for a February 24 release this year on PC, Android, and iOS. Typically, the expected maintenance is to be held from 10:00 to 16:00 (GMT +8).

The update, titled "Equinox Gate," will bring in two brand new S-ranked battlesuits, new outfits, an ELF, and a new chapter to APHO 2.

Everything coming with Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.5

1) New Battlesuits

Free Rita and a new Durandal battlesuit (Image via MiHoYo)

Schicksal's strongest S-ranked Valkyrie, Bianka Ategina, just had one of the major twists in the main story of Honkai Impact 3rd's. With this, MiHoYo will be implementing a playable battlesuit known as the "Palatinus Equinox." She will be the first IMG-type Valk to deal physical damage to enemies, all while switching between Knight and Guardian form willingly.

The battlesuit can further perform special attacks while galloping and guarantees a Crit hit with her Ultimate.

On the other hand, Rita's "Spina Astera" will be available to players for free via login and Spring events throughout the update. This particular battlesuit is expected to be a MECH-type fire DPS, with her own set of signature weapons and stigmata.

2) Spring event with more rewards

Upcoming free S-rank Valkyries from v5.5 (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The upcoming version will hold a special Spring event, granting players the choice to get an S-rank battlesuit. Other login bonuses include EXPA focus supply cards, Ragna Stigmata for Spina Astera, and plenty of other endgame crafting materials.

Global servers will be getting both the Spring and the Anniversary event since SEAS servers already have the latter on version 5.2. The Spring event is expected to reward players with a new Haxxor Bronya outfit, an emblem, and crystals.

3) New outfits

New outfits for Silverwing and Dea Anchora (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

MiHoYo seems to love Bronya, as her new battlesuit will be getting an outfit after being released for only a month. The new outfit for Silverwing N-EX will be called Heart of the Night, which adds further effects to her hold animation and ultimate skills.

Durandal, however, hasn't seemed to be out of the spotlight recently, as her Dea Anchora battlesuit will be getting another outfit added in. "Heavenward Dragon" is the name of her new look, available to everyone via the upcoming Total Spend Event.

4) A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 new chapter

APHO 2 cover for Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via MiHoYo)

A new chapter begins for Bronya and Mei, as they take on corruption in the distant future of the Honkaiverse with their respective squad members. The story continues to follow the main character Adam, the first-ever male to ever enroll in St. Freya.

Since this will be treated as an event temporarily, players are bound to get crystals after finishing certain objectives bound for the new chapter.

