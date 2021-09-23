Genshin Impact developer is reportedly launching a new game: Leaks surface online

The first anniversary of the popular gacha game Genshin Impact is due on September 28 of this year. While there are different expectations and hype for the upcoming events, miHoYo has been rumored to be working on another project related to the first game that cemented their place on the gacha map.

Honkai Impact is a third-person ARPG developed and published by the same company that later worked on Genshin Impact. While the former title has been in the Chinese market for close to five years, there is numerous footage online revealing what seems to be a completely different game, called Honkai Star Rail.

miHoYo's follow up to Genshin Impact might be an open-world Honkai game

Honkai Impact 3rd will be reaching its five-year mark on October 14 this year. miHoYo recently held a special live showcase to talk about future rewards and updates to celebrate the occasion.

With the upcoming 5.2 updates, Captains will get crystals, materials, and even a free S rank Valkyrie. However, one of the main focuses from the live stream has been the confirmation of Post Honkai Odyssey 2.

A post-Honkai Odyssey 2 featuring Bronya and Adam (Image via MiHoYo)

This ties in with the leaks on Star Rail, as miHoYo has been trying to get open-world mechanics going, even before Genshin Impact came along.

A post-Honkai Odessey is the DLC/Expansion to the main game, Honkai Impact 3rd. It introduces an open world with party-based combat and skill trees for each character. The recent announcement confirms the involvement of an adult Bronya Zaychik.

She was also seen in a leaked cutscene of Honkai Star Rail.

Bronya Zaychik from Honkai Star Rail (Image via Youtube/Takamura_Honkai)

In July 2021, miHoYo trademarked Honkai: Star Rail. This piqued the interest of many fans as it meant that there would be Honkai Impact 4 or a separate title altogether.

However, on September 18, a BiliBili account with Honkai: Star Rail appeared and is now verified. While there have been no official announcements by miHoYo, it might turn out to be their most ambitious project to date. The stories might tie in, later on, making things exciting for Genshin Impact and Honkai fans.

Possible combat mechanics for Honkai Star Rail (Image via Reddit)

While Genshin Impact focuses more on the action's RPG-based combat style, Star Rails has been rumored to be turn-based. While this is all speculation based on a few leaked images, the idea of the next Honkai game as an open-world project has got the fans all hyped for the coming years.

