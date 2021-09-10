Honkai Impact 3rd V5.1 brings free S-rank battlesuit, Elysian Realm update, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.1 'Pristine Realm.' an action role-playing game from the developer and publisher of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, will be released on September 16.

Honkai Impact 3rd takes place in a modern world where a mysterious force known as 'Honkai' has corrupted it. A resistance army leads the war against the Honkai tragedy made up of brave girls known as Valkyries, who have an anti-Honkai genome and fight for the world.

Since its release on mobile devices, the game's breathtaking graphics have earned it an international fanbase, with it routinely topping the App Store and Google Play download rankings worldwide.

★v5.1 [Pristine Realm] Trailer★



v5.1 [Pristine Realm] is coming! New S-rank battlesuit [Miss Pink Elf♪] debuts!

Major activity [Elysian Realm] updated, new equipment [Whisper of the Past] and [Pristine Elf] set released, and more!



Watch now: https://t.co/tcf55BslRF pic.twitter.com/ulahbIPCZ4 — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) September 10, 2021

Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.1 update

miHoYo, the same developer for Genshin Impact, has confirmed that the Honkai Impact 3rd 5.1 update will be released on September 16. Thus, the latest patch should be available in less than a week.

Following the trends from the previous update, the maintenance is expected to run for six hours, starting from 10:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m. (GMT +8). After that, Honkai Impact will release a new battlesuit, outfits, and events.

10:00~16:00, SEP 16 (GMT+8, SEA server) 23:00, SEP 15~06:00, SEP 16 (GMT-5, Americas server) 05:00~12:00, SEP 16 (GMT+1, European server)

Server Maintenance



Dear Captains,

To provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance from 10:00~16:00, SEP 16 (GMT+8, SEA server) / 23:00, SEP 15~06:00, SEP 16 (GMT-5, Americas server) / 05:00~12:00, SEP 16 (GMT+1, European server). pic.twitter.com/ZvFUgPNPO8 — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) September 8, 2021

New battlesuit

Elysia, the second-in-command of the Flame-Chasers (Image via miHoYo)

Elysia, the lovely 'Miss Pink Elf,' will board the Hyperion as a farmable S-rank battlesuit with the new bow 'Whisper of the Past' and the new 'Pristine Elf' stigma set, making her the first DPS to utilize a bow in the game.

Players can use Ancient Legacy and Ancient Willpower to buy the base card and fragments for the S-rank battlesuit 'Miss Pink Elf' in the War Treasury.

The first bow character in Honkai Impact 3rd is an archer from Genshin Impact, Fischl, who acts as a Lightning support character.

Flawless Dome by Elysia (Image via miHoYo)

Elysia is a PSY Physical archer whose Ultimate skill magically creates a Flawless Dome. Her Charged ATK ricochets within the dome and deals massive damage to the enemies.

Elysian Realm update in Honkai Impact

Four new battlesuits were added in version 5.1 (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Elysian Realm, a relatively new game mode in Honkai Impact 3rd, will add four battlesuits to enter the battleground.

Miss Pink Elf Bright Knight: Excelsis Luna Kindred Striker Fulminata

Elysian Realm is similar to Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, where players need to complete the challenge on each floor to reach the top.

New Story Chapter XXV-EX

Main Story Chapter 25 EX featuring two characters (Image via miHoYo)

The arrival of Chapter XXV-EX indicates the beginning of a new tale, in which the attention is switched back to Schicksal.

Schicksal is an ancient organization full of secrets. It is mentioned that behind the Valkyries of 'Immortal Blades,' some wild minds are planning an event that is destined to shock the world.

New outfits in Honkai Impact

Magic Girl Seele outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Two new outfits will be released in Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.1. The first one belongs to an S-rank Valkyrie Starchasm Nyx with the name 'Magic Girl Seele.'

White ARC outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

While the second one is the 'White ARC' for the Valkyrie Haxxor Bunny, unlike the Magic Girl Seele, White ARC does not have a new standby animation or Ultimate effect.

Also Read

On September 16, the iOS, Android, and PC versions of Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.1 'Pristine Realm' will be released. Don't miss the new supplies, activities, and incentives, as well as the beautiful and intriguing Miss Pink Elf.

Edited by Srijan Sen