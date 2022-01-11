Honkai Impact 3rd v5.4 update release date, time, features, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd will be having new content in a few days as the community eagerly awaits new battlesuits, story chapters, and outfits. Starting with the new year, players will get one of the most anticipated versions, 5.4, as miHoYo tends to make each update bigger and better than the last.

The upcoming 5.4 updates will go live on January 13, 2022 on PC, Android, and iOS. Similar to the previous version, players can expect scheduled maintenance starting from 10:00 to 16:00 (GMT +8).

In addition, Honkai Impact 3rd v5.4 will contain story chapter XXVIII, a new Bronya battlesuit, A Post Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2, and outfits for Elysia and Rita Umbral Rose.

All the upcoming content for Honkai Impact 3rd v5.4

1) New Battlesuit

Upcoming battlesuit for Bronya Zaychik (Image via miHoYo)

With the implementation of the Post Honkai Odyssey story, players got to see a more mature side of both Raiden Mei and Bronya Zaychik. However, the latter is getting her battlesuit titled, Silverwing: N-EX.

This version of Bronya will be a BIO-type ice DPS with ranged and aerial attacks. After firing bullets, her charged attack will summon a barrier that can block any enemies and their attacks.

In addition, she will be getting her own BiS weapon called Falcon Flare 0019, which can be upgraded to its PRI version, Falcon Flare: FINA.

2) A post Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2

APHO 2 official cover art (Image via miHoYo)

Players will get to see the next chapter in the APHO chronicles unfold after its prolog in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.3. The latest chapter will have new locations, new squad members, namely Lyle Collodi and Timido Cute, alongside new upgradable skills.

Another new feature added to the combat is the Moon Ring, which can be upgraded by gaining EXP. The gadget will allow characters to get into "Heat Mode," boosting the overall combat capacity of party members.

3) Chapter XXVIII

Theresa Apocalypse in the next chapter (Image via miHoYo)

After the open-world chapter, Dusk of the Fool, the Honkaiverse will be getting another new story added with the new update. It will be titled "Beyond Will," which will be the twenty-eighth entry in the main story section of Honkai Impact 3rd.

Players will get crystals, as will the new outfit "Valkyrie Dawn" for Umbral Rose Rita after completing certain objectives.

4) Outfits

Elysia and Rita skin (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd v5.4 will see two skins getting deployed to Hyperion. One is for Miss Pink Elf simply titled "Miss Pink", and the other for Umbral Rose titled "Valkyrie Dawn." As mentioned before, the latter can be acquired by doing objectives within Chapter XXVIII.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the Miss Pink outfit for Elysia is supposed to have its own gacha.

Edited by R. Elahi