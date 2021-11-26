Honkai Impact 3rd v5.3 release date, time, and features you need to know

Honkai Impact 3rd is a role-playing action game developed and published by the creators of Genshin Impact, miHoYo. Since its initial release in October 2016, it has gained popularity due to its addictive gacha, friendly f2p nature, character aesthetics, and interactive hack-and-slash combat.

In addition, it has topped the download charts on the App Store and Google Play worldwide due to its international following. Honkai Impact 3rd was made accessible through a PC client in late 2019 alongside a cross-save feature. This has attracted fans from all over the world into following each update that has since been released.

Details for the upcoming 5.3 update on Honkai Impact 3rd

The forthcoming update to Honkai Impact 3rd, version 5.3, is titled "Post Dusk Odyssey." It is scheduled to arrive on December 2, 2021, on Android, iOS, and PC. Much like previous updates, the contents should be ready after six-hour maintenance, starting from 10:00 to 16:00 (GMT +8).

1) New Valkyrie

Carole Peppers (Image via miHoYo)

Carole Peppers is no stranger to the Honkaiverse. She became a playable character in the open-world mode in Honkai Impact 3rd, known as Post Honkai Odyssey. She is part of Squad 3, led by Raiden Mei, and will become playable for the first time within the main game.

Carole is going to be a MECH-type Valkyrie and SP physical support. She will use gauntlets as weapons alongside tag-team mechanics, resulting in all three Valkyries staying on the field simultaneously.

2) A Post Honkai Odyssey 2

A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 cover (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact v5.3 will also bring in the next part of the fan-favorite game mode, A Post Honkai Odyssey. While the first part ended in a cliffhanger, players got to see bits and pieces of the next chapter alongside a grown-up version of Bronya Zaychik and new locations.

The Chapter 2 Prologue of the story has been titled "Before Starfall" and will be available once v5.3 hits.

3) Event rerun

The day you vanished with the stars event (Image via miHoYo)

The upcoming update on Honkai Impact 3rd will host a rerun of an event known as "The day you vanished with the stars." Players will have a chance to score crystals, fragments of Carole, and the Frostmoon Bunny outfit for the Divine Prayer battlesuit.

Captains need to be at least level 30 to participate in the event.

4) Chapter XXVII

Upcoming chapter of the story (Image via miHoYo)

After Birth of a Tragedy, the newest chapter in the main story, Chapter XXVII will be titled "Dusk of the Fool." While the story's direction has not been confirmed, the newest missions will be available inside an open world, much like the previous Honkai Impact 3rd chapter.

Players will get crystals, Carole fragments, and Autumn Shades for the Night Squire battlesuit after completing challenges and collecting currencies.

5) Herrscher of Flamescion skin

Upcoming skin for Herrscher of Flamescion (Image via miHoYo)

Herrscher of Flamescion debuted in the 5.0 update, alongside the Elysian Realm activity. She's the most recently released Herrscher that follows a unique playstyle. For Honkai Impact 3rd v5.3, players will access her exclusive outfit supply called "Time Runner."

Instead of flames, the Time Runner outfit will inherit the effects of ice crystals on her attacks. In addition, the ultimate ability will also have the looks of a comet that transcends space and time.

