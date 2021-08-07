Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update: Release date, new battlesuit, summers events, and new activities revealed

miHoYo announced the release date of Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.0 in a press conference on 6 August 2021.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a free-to-play 3D action role-playing mobile game later ported to the PC platform. The SEA server of Honkai Impact 3rd was launched in 2017 and has been updated to Version 4.9.

While Honkai Impact 3rd is not instantly well-known like miHoYo's other game, Genshin Impact, it still manages to build a big fanbase worldwide progressively.

Those interested in playing as Valkyries and fighting in a Honkai apocalypse can download the game from their preferred app stores.

Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.0 release date

Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update was confirmed to be launched on August 12 by the developer, miHoYo. The new patch is expected to arrive in less than a week.

Unlike Genshin Impact, whose maintenance is only 4 hours, Honkai Impact 3rd's maintenance is predicted to last for 6 hours, from 10 AM until 4 PM (GMT +8). After that, like the previous patch, Honkai Impact 3rd will release one new battlesuit, multiple new outfits, and new events.

New battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update

Herrscher of Flamescion in Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.0 will release an S-rank battlesuit, Herrscher of Flamescion, featuring the protagonist, Kiana. An S-rank character in Honkai Impact 3rd is akin to a 5-star character in Genshin Impact.

The new Kiana battlesuit left her sporting a fiery cape and ponytail, utterly different to her usual twin braids. Herrscher of Flamescion fights on the ground and supports aerial combat, allowing Kiana to unleash sword waves in midair.

While in Herrscher mode, Kiana will summon a greatsword, which will leave a trail of flames after each blow, providing stunning visual effects.

Players can witness the gameplay of the new battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd official YouTube.

New summer event in Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.0

Herrscher of Sentience and Stygian Nymph's new outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Divine Prayer and Fallen Rosemary's new outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update will also release a time-limited summer event with multiple new outfits. Herrscher of Sentience's outfit, "Ooh! Summer!" can be pulled from a special Outfit Supply, while Stygian Nymph's "Stygian Seafoam" can be obtained by exchanging tokens from event challenge missions.

The Divine Prayer's costume 'Sea & Breeze' will be free from a 7-day login event. The latest new outfit, Fallen Rosemary's "Summer Nights Dream," can be claimed after players spend a certain amount of crystals on a spending event. In other words, free-to-play players can get two new outfits for free.

Elysian Realm and new activities in Honkai Impact 3rd 5.0 update

New game mode, Elysian Realm, in Version 5.0 (Image via miHoYo)

A new permanent game mode, the Elysian Realm, will be added to the Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.0. In the Elysian Realm, players can only use eight available Valkyries.

Equip one main battlesuit and two supporting characters to complete a 20-floor challenge and obtain Crystals as rewards. The Elysian Realm is seen to be similar to the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact but with limited character options and multiple buffs.

Aside from fighting enemies, the Elysian Realm also implements story tales regarding thirteen characters in the Fire Moth organization.

