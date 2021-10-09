Familiar Honkai Impact 3rd VAs returning to Honkai Star Rail, Himeko and Seele's voice actors among them

These are exciting times for fans of Honkai, as MiHoYo released new details about their upcoming project, titled Honkai Star Rail. Four days ago, the company held an exclusive concert celebrating the music of the Honkaiverse. The main surprise came right at the end when MiHoYo decided to confirm two projects.

This includes the upcoming open-world game mode for Honkai Impact, known as the Post Honkai Odyssey part 2, alongside a first look at CG cinematics for Honkai Star Rail. Fans got to check out the arrival of the game's official website yesterday, alongside an additional revealing trailer.

The official site showcases some of the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, which features a surprising return of one of the supposed dead characters from Honkai Impact 3rd, known as Murata Himeko.

Rie Tanaka, Mai Nakahara, and Yoshimasa Hosaya returns to voice Himeko, Seele, and Welt in Honkai Star Rail

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans when it comes to the story of Honkai Impact 3rd. Players have so far gone through a total of 25 chapters, following the story of Kiana Kaslana, 14 Herrschers, and the struggle of being a Valkyrie against the Honkai.

Judging by the released official footage based on Honkai Star Rail, MiHoYo seems to be bringing back some of its main characters. They include Murata Himeko, Welt, Bronya Zaychik, Seele Vollerei, and many more. While the characters seem to have different aesthetics, fans can rest assured as all of them share the same voice actors and names from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Kiana Kaslana/ K243 on the arc city incident (Image via Pixiv)

This makes things interesting for the fans, even more so as one of the central characters from Honkai Star Rail is supposed to be dead as per the story of the previous title.

Murata Himeko, considered to be one of the most powerful and reckless Valkyries from the Schickal organization, acted as a professor and mentor to the four protagonists of Honkai Impact 3rd.

Murata Himeko's final lesson to K243 (Image via MiHoYo)

She lost her life fighting Herrscher of the Void in Chapter IX of the main story. Voiced by Rie Tanaka, some of her other works include Lisa in Genshin Impact and Neptune from Hyperdimension Neptunia. She will voice Himeko on Honkai Star Rail as well.

Other familiar Honkai characters include the first Herrcher of Reason Welt Yang voiced by Yoshimasa Hosaya, Seele Vollerei by Mai Nakahara, and Bronya Zaychik by Asumi Kana.

Players can sign up for the closed beta on the official Honkai Star Rail website now.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee