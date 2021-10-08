How to sign up for Honkai Star Rail Closed Beta 

The official website for Honkai Star Rail is up, as miHoYo confirms a ride back to the Honkaiverse once again. There have been leaks regarding the Chinese company working on a new open-world project over the past few months. That was the case until recently when a major reveal occurred with a new trailer and official footage of gameplay and characters.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

10/8 12:00 – 10/21 23:59 (UTC+8)■Prizes

Honkai: Star Rail first closed beta eligibility: 15 winners Hey, Trailblazers! Follow our Twitter and leave your miHoYo Account ID in the comments section for a chance to win first closed beta eligibility!■Time10/8 12:00 – 10/21 23:59 (UTC+8)■PrizesHonkai: Star Rail first closed beta eligibility: 15 winners #HonkaiStarRail Hey, Trailblazers! Follow our Twitter and leave your miHoYo Account ID in the comments section for a chance to win first closed beta eligibility!■Time

10/8 12:00 – 10/21 23:59 (UTC+8)■Prizes

Honkai: Star Rail first closed beta eligibility: 15 winners#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/Shbqf1l4JI

Fans from all over the world have been waiting to see what the developers behind video games such as Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact have in store. Providing a treat for both anime and RPG fans, miHoYo has been doing a great job keeping the players invested with their live service titles. Honkai Star Rail, in all of those aspects, promises to be nothing less.

How to register for the closed beta on Honkai Star Rail's official website

A few hours ago, miHoYo released a reveal trailer for the upcoming open-world title, Honkai Star Rail, on their newly opened YouTube channel. In addition, the official website for the game is also up, featuring what appears to be playable characters and gameplay footage.

Returning character from Honkai Impact 3rd, Himeko Murata (Image via Honkai Star Rail website)

Right after entering the website, everyone will see some familiar faces within the character sections. Fans of Honkai Impact 3rd will be overjoyed after seeing characters such as Welt, Seele Vollerei, and most importantly Murata Himeko, officially on the Honkai Star Rail site.

Players can start registering for the closed beta after entering the Honkai Star Rail website within the 'Home' section. Login credentials are required here if the user has not logged into miHoYo's website beforehand through the browser.

Honkai Star Rail beta registration form on the website (Image via miHoYo)

After logging in, there will be a brief notice letting the players know about additional details on the survey. The data provided here will be gathered to send beta notifications accordingly. After clicking on 'Start,' the survey will be underway, and users will have to answer a few questions relating to their past experiences with other games on different platforms.

Also Read

Once everything is set and done, there will be one last space required to fill in with an email address. This will help miHoYo to send additional details about the upcoming beta in the future.

Edited by Shaheen Banu