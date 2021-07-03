Honkai Impact 3rd to giveaway free Fischl character during Genshin Impact crossover event

Genshin Impact characters are finally making their way into the Honkai Impact 3rd, with the new crossover version on July 9th.

Honkai Impact 3rd is an action-based RPG by MiHoYo, that's been building a lot of hype lately. Thanks to the crossover event with Genshin Impact, the two communities have been anticipating the arrival of Fischl and Keqing in the Honkaiverse. While the two Electro-type characters may seem familiar to the travelers, the gameplay and meta are unique.

Honkai Impact 3rd V4.9 to introduce Fischl and Keqing from Genshin Impact in a crossover event

Recently Honkai Impact 3rd announced the V4.9 (Outworld Traveler) and some exciting events as part of the crossover version. While the event is set to bring various characters and monsters from Genshinverse to the modern world, the two Electro characters from Teyvat have overshadowed the other content.

Fischl, also known as 'Prinzessin der Verurteilung' from Genshin Impact, makes her way to Honkai Impact 3rd as the first archer unit of the game. Her kit is based on weak-spot aiming that helps her deal massive damage to the enemies by firing at their weakest points.

Travelers may find it familiar, as the meta is very popular in Genshin Impact from the beginning. But what they won't find in Teyvat is Fischl and her companion Oz's revamped skills.

In Honkai Impact 3rd, Fischl shoots 5 consecutive arrows that deal lightning damage to the opponent. Fischl's attacks sync well with Oz's, and her ability allows her to cast the QTE skill, Entwined Arrowhead, that favors the allies in her party.

How to get Fischl's SP Battlesuit for free in Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd players can get Fischl's Special Battlesuit (Prinzessin der Verurteilung) by simply logging into the game after V4.9 update. Further login rewards include 5 SP supply cards that will grant players 5 gacha chances for the SP character in the event.

More about Honkai Impact 3rd X Genshin Impact crossover

The event also brings Keqing, a 5-star Electro-type character from Genshin Impact, to Honkai Impact 3rd. Although she's only making a guest appearance and won't be part of the game forever, she'll be playable in the story mode battles.

The version 4.9 update will also introduce a new outfit (Heat of Trifolium) for Theresa. Klee's outfit from Genshin Impact will be available as a crossover outfit, which can be obtained by completing some challenges and missions in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Genshin Impact X Honkai Impact 3rd crossover has a lot more than the aforementioned content to offer. To stay updated with the event content, players can follow the official social media handles and watch the latest teasers, BTS and announcements in real-time.

