Free S-rank character in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5 (February 2022): All you need to know

Players have been getting a lot of free stuff recently in Honkai Impact 3rd. From free S-ranks in v5.2 to Herrscher of Reason in v5.3, MiHoYo has been very generous in terms of giving away strong playable characters.

While building them might take a bit more effort, grinding for F2P (free to play) gear proves to be quite useful for the endgame as well.

Much like the previous versions, version 5.5 will also see a new S-rank Valkyrie which will be free to acquire. Rita Rossweisse, the vice-captain of the most powerful squad in Schicksal, will be getting a brand new battlesuit, titled Spina Astera.

Rita S-rank Spina Astera will be available for free in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5

Version 5.5 of Honkai Impact 3rd is scheduled for February 24, 2022. Similar to last year, players will get to the Chinese New Year event alongside numerous objectives and crystals. The free Rita S-rank is said to be obtainable by completing these objectives.

However, her BIS (best in slot) gear including Stigmata and Weapon will have a separate gacha.

SPINA stamps will be available for purchase in the Elysian Realm shop, where three stamps will cost 1500 Tokens each. The shop will add another three after version 5.6 goes live. Stamps are used in ranking up a Valkyrie, where each can be converted into 10 Fragmented Souls.

Honkai News Network @marisahonkai

live.bilibili.com/1319882

Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 7:30 pm GMT+8



- More mysterious info for 2022 will be revealed

- New S-rank Awakening Palatinus Equinox

- New S-rank Spina Astera

- New Year Event

- APHO 2 Update

In v5.5, there will also be a Spring Festival spending event, where players can purchase up to seven SPINA stamps in the shop. Players looking to rank their new battlesuit up for SSS can also spend crystals in a separate gacha featuring the S-rank.

Spina Astera will be a mecha-type Valkyrie, dealing fire damage. Her signature weapon will be the Scythe, known as Starblade-Pisces. In addition, she will also have her own set of Stigmata known as the Ragna set.

mingye zhu @fenrysk

Free from login event in 5.5

This is the blazing hopium for all non-DA and Mobius non-havers.

super fun to play, and her gear will be special refund banner like Raven's in last spending event.



Ragna was the one who inspired Rita to become a maid. She was also a Schicksal Valkyrie who saved Rita as a child. The images on the Ragna Stigmata set are based on Durandal's visual novel.

Players can tune in to Honkai Impact 3rd's official bilibili channel, for the Chinese livestream on version 5.5. The program is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2022 at 7:30 pm GMT+8.

