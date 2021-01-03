Genshin Impact update 1.3: Release date, new characters, leaks, and other details

Genshin Impact 1.3 could be arriving early in February after the Ganyu banner ends on February 1.

The Ganyu banner is scheduled to begin on January 12. Each banner in Genshin Impact traditionally lasts for a period of 20 days.

This means the Ganyu banner could possibly end on February 1st. However, miHoYo has not provided any update regarding a tentative release date for update 1.3 yet.

With miHoYo currently focusing entirely on 1.2 and "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" event in Genshin Impact, the company is yet to reveal a teaser trailer for the 1.3 update. However, fans can expect a teaser trailer to be revealed towards the end of January.

Here's everything to know about update 1.3 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact update 1.3

Even though miHoYo hasn't revealed an official date for the release of 1.3, the company has previously revealed that they plan on releasing new updates for Genshin Impact every six weeks. With the 1.2 update releasing on December 23, fans can expect update 1.3 to arrive in Genshin Impact early in February.

Advertisement

Update 1.3 leaks suggest that Genshin Impact will witness the addition of two new characters in the game. Namely:

Xiao - An Anemo Adepti who uses a polearm in fights.

Hu Tao - A Pyro polearm who is infamous for her pranks.

LEAK: The next banners will be Xiao and... Hu Tao! Xiao will be the first one of the 1.3 update, with the Lantern Event for the new Chinese year. #原神 #GenshinImpact #genshintwt pic.twitter.com/UtDvJb6jRW — Genshin tweets (@genshintwt) December 27, 2020

Apart from these two new characters, there has also been speculations regarding the introduction of Ayaka, the Inazuma Ice character.

Additionally, recent leaks on Reddit have suggested that eight new characters could be making their way into Genshin Impact. However, it is improbable for miHoYo to introduce eight new characters in one update. Thus, it can be expected that these characters will eventually appear in Genshin Impact with future updates.

Other than the new characters, Zhongli is also set to receive a bunch of new buffs. Update 1.3 in Genshin Impact is set to adjust Zhongli's "Dominance of Earth" as well as "Dominus Lapidis" abilities, which will make the five-star character even stronger.

Advertisement

Regarding a Further Adjustment to Zhongli



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/cqQuBK331n#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/iazp2XnCJB — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 29, 2020

With that being said, it remains to be seen when miHoYo reveals further information regarding update 1.3 in Genshin Impact.