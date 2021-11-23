Genshin Impact reportedly working on a new weapon type 

Genshin Impact currently has five weapon types including Sword, Claymore, Catalyst, Polearm, and Bow. According to rumors, the developers are now adding another weapon type to this list.

As per prominent leakers in the community, the new weapon type will serve two purposes at once, and naturally, players around the world are excited to learn more about it.

Genshin Impact to introduce new weapon type for close combat and long-range combat

Even though there are only five weapon types in Genshin Impact, every character has a different way of using these weapons.

As of now, the only character that can switch their attack range during combat is Childe. The five-star Hydro unit is essentially a bow character, but uses his Elemental Skill to summon a Polearm.

Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, also has similar weapon mechanics as she summons a Sword with her Elemental Burst. For the remaining attacks, she uses Polearm. However, her attack range remains the same even after the weapon change takes place.

It will be interesting to see how Genshin Impact brings in a new weapon type that lets characters switch their attack range. As per Ubathcha, it will be a mix of close combat and ranged weapons.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.



Release date for this is unknown There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.Release date for this is unknown

Genshin Impact players demand Scythes to be the new weapon type

As soon as UBatcha talked about the new weapon type being in the works, players flooded Twitter with suggestions. The most popular suggestion turned out to be Scythes.

kylie // sleeping 💤💤 @ventitoefungi if theres a new weapon type in genshin it better be a scythe if theres a new weapon type in genshin it better be a scythe

Albedo (Tigger Axton) loves ranch @Lemonbatboy

-

I will accept 3 thing.

1- scythe.

2- axe's that can either be used regularly or thrown

3- elemental gauntlets. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.



Release date for this is unknown There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.Release date for this is unknown // genshin leaksI will accept 3 thing.1- scythe.2- axe's that can either be used regularly or thrown3- elemental gauntlets. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… // genshin leaks-I will accept 3 thing.1- scythe. 2- axe's that can either be used regularly or thrown3- elemental gauntlets. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

🦋 @uzuigen UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.



Release date for this is unknown There's a new weapon type in the works, this would be a mixed close combat and ranged weapon type.Release date for this is unknown SCYTHE IM BEGGING YOU + SEELE IN GENSHIN SO TRUE twitter.com/ubatcha1/statu… SCYTHE IM BEGGING YOU + SEELE IN GENSHIN SO TRUE twitter.com/ubatcha1/statu…

Honkai Impact already contains Scythes as a weapon type, owing to which players are hopeful that miHoYo might introduce them in Genshin Impact as well. Another popular demand among players was gauntlets.

It is worth noting that the Shousen NPC, during the Phantom Flow event, revealed that residents of Natlan perform shadowboxing. The new weapon type might be related to these practices, and might be used by characters from the Natlan region.

Oryo 💛☕💃 @jennamcsmlover @Ubatcha1 Its 100% gotta be like punching gloves or something like? Shousen, the npc from the phantom flow event mentions that the people of Natlan practice "shadowboxing" so it definetely matches with the description given here @Ubatcha1 Its 100% gotta be like punching gloves or something like? Shousen, the npc from the phantom flow event mentions that the people of Natlan practice "shadowboxing" so it definetely matches with the description given here

Shenhe and Yun Jin will be released in update 2.4, and both characters use Polearms. This implies that the characters that can use the new weapon type will most likely arrive in update 2.5 or even later.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players are eagerly awaiting the return of Albedo and Eula. The re-run banners will be followed by two Geo characters named Itto and Gorou.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Danyal Arabi