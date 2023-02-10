Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop guide: How to get exclusive rewards and access to the beta test

Honkai Star Rail's closed beta for this month is only a few hours away from being live. Only a few selected players have already gained access to the beta, with a few more excited to gain access via the upcoming Twitch drops on February 10. HoYoverse has announced that the closed beta release time will be around 10 am UTC +8.

Hence, anyone who hasn't yet gained access to the closed beta can get another chance by being one of the 20,000 players that can link their Twitch accounts with HoYoverse and claim the drops. The following article will provide details on Twitch drops, how to claim them, and more.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops and gain closed beta access

Honkai Star Rail's official final release date was recently leaked, as players can access HoYoverse's next title on April 26, 2023. However, things are still in the beta stage, as the company is trying to work on the game based on community feedback and internal tests. Hence, the first beta test of the year will be going live in a few hours, at 10 am UTC +8.

While a set number of participants have already been selected for the closed beta test, HoYoverse is letting an additional 20,000 interested players enter the test on the same day of launch. To become eligible, anyone can start by heading to the link provided in one of Honkai Star Rail's official Twitter posts, as shown in the link below.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Participate in the Twitch Drops event for a chance to win the exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame and access to the Final Closed Beta!



Start time: 2/10 10:00 AM (UTC+8)



Clicking on the link provided in the post will redirect you to the official website, where players need to link their HoYoverse and Twitch accounts. Those pre-registered for the final release will also be able to log in using their HoYoverse account. Both the official website and Twitch log-ins can be found side-by-side, as shown in the image below.

Account linking section for Honkai Star Rail streams (Image via HoYoverse)

Once done, head to any Honkai Star Rail stream with drops enabled on Twitch, as doing so will resume progress for your reward. You can also check the progress of the drops by clicking on your profile icon in the top right corner of the website.

Once the progress reaches 100%, head to your Twitch drops page and claim them. On this page, you can also view any current or past drops for other games. Once claimed, everyone can expect to receive the rewards on their respective HoYoverse accounts within 24 hours. The rewards include:

HoYoLAB Avatar Frame.

Access to the closed beta starting on February 10, at 10 am UTC +8.

Profile icon (Image via Twitch)

As mentioned earlier, you will need to be among the first 20,000 to link your accounts and claim the drops by watching a Star Rail stream, to gain access to the closed beta. For those who did not gain access, it is essential to start watching drop-enabled streams as soon as the servers go live.

The start times for the drops and closed beta in all significant regions are as follows:

India Standard Time: 7:30 am.

7:30 am. China Standard Time: 10 am.

10 am. Philippine Standard Time: 10 am.

10 am. Japanese Standard Time: 11 am.

11 am. Korea Standard Time: 11 am.

11 am. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 4 pm.

4 pm. Alaska Standard Time: 5 pm.

5 pm. Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm.

6 pm. Mountain Standard Time: 7 pm.

7 pm. Central Standard Time: 8 pm.

8 pm. Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm.

Once the numbers hit 20,000, the only reward available within the drops will be the HoYoLAB Avatar Frame.

