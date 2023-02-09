Honkai Star Rail release date shows up on App Store ahead of official announcement

After launching two of the most popular titles in the gacha business, HoYoverse is all set to release its next project, Honkai Star Rail, this year. With multiple beta releases over the past few months, the company has been giving a taste of what to expect from the upcoming turn-based gacha title.

However, it seems that the release date of the game has already leaked amidst the hype, all thanks to a listing in the App Store. While the estimated date was always considered to be March, it seems the final release will occur almost a month later, on April 26.

Typically, there are additional details on the rewards, which will be distributed after the game reaches the set community goals.

Disclaimer: The release date mentioned in this article is subject to change, so readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail's official release date leaked via the App Store

As mentioned earlier, Honkai Star Rail is the next entry in HoYoverse's Honkaiverse. While the company is trying to advertise this as a complete stand-alone event, fans of the Honkai series will surely recognize most characters in the new game. The title will also introduce turn-based mechanics, which is also a first for HoYoverse.

Leaks from the release date have been posted via multiple accounts, including some reputed leakers from both Genshin and Honkai communities. The data was gathered from the official purchase page of Honkai Star Rail within the App Store, where the game is shown to have an expected release date of April 26, 2023.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Apr 26 2023 (almost) confirmed!!!



I only say almost because this could change still since they haven't officially announced it



Thank you Rib for sharing this with me. Apr 26 2023 (almost) confirmed!!!I only say almost because this could change still since they haven't officially announced itThank you Rib for sharing this with me. https://t.co/7j78P0q96L

Obviously, this is subject to change as the weeks progress, since the project is very much in the beta stage. Depending on community reactions and in-game bugs, the release date might very well be pushed back or ahead. However, since there has been no official confirmation from HoYoverse regarding a release date, players can finally set their expectations with an ETA.

Many players in the community are still a little skeptical regarding this, since some of them wanted the release to happen on March 7 as a joke, based on an in-game character's name. The official page on both the App Store and Play Store lists the expected rewards players can get by reaching pre-registration community goals.

Some of the rewards include:

500,000 registration: 50,000 credits.

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail Pass.

2,000,000: Avatar Trailblazer- Welcome x1.

3,500,000: 4-star character serval (Erudition: Lightning).

5,000,000: Star Rail Pass x15.

Social media follower reaches 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass x2, and 50,000 credits.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Participate in the Twitch Drops event for a chance to win the exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame and access to the Final Closed Beta!



Start time: 2/10 10:00 AM (UTC+8)



More info: Looking forward to seeing more Honkai Star Rail with your favorite streamer?Participate in the Twitch Drops event for a chance to win the exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame and access to the Final Closed Beta!Start time: 2/10 10:00 AM (UTC+8)More info: hoyo.link/700ACBAd Looking forward to seeing more Honkai Star Rail with your favorite streamer?Participate in the Twitch Drops event for a chance to win the exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame and access to the Final Closed Beta!Start time: 2/10 10:00 AM (UTC+8)More info: hoyo.link/700ACBAd https://t.co/SUDikdUqmN

The Honkai Star Rail closed beta is right around the corner, as the servers are scheduled to go live on February 10, at 10 am (UTC +8).

