How to set up and enable Twitch Drops easily for Overwatch 2

With Overwatch 2 officially going live for all players across the world, Blizzard is celebrating the shooter’s release by allowing players to get their hands on some amazing loot via Twitch Drops.

There is a lot that fans will be able to get their hands on in terms of cosmetic content for the game. One of the most sought-after loot that many are looking to acquire is the Sukajan Kiriko skin, which is a legendary cosmetic.

The developers are allowing community members to acquire it for absolutely free, however, that is for a limited period of time, and they will be able to get it only between the period of October 7, 2022, 2:00 pm PT to October 16, 2022, 11.59 PM PT.

Interested fans will be required to set up as well as enable Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2 to be able to obtain the drops. Therefore, today’s guide will go over the ways that players will be able to do so and acquire some of the amazing cosmetic loot that the shooter has to offer.

Enabling and setting up Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2

Getting Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 is not exactly a tricky thing to accomplish, as all that players will be required to do is link their Battle.net account to their Twitch account. Players who have done it before for Overwatch 1 may already be aware of the process and will have to do it again in Blizzard's sequel.

To connect the two accounts, players will be required to:

Sign in to the Battle.net account which they use to play Overwatch 2, and then make their way to the Connections page of the Account Settings on the website. They will need to scroll to the bottom to find an entry for Twitch. Clicking on the Connect button will automatically take them to the Twitch site.

Here, players will be required to sign in once again and confirm their details. It’s important to fill in the right account credentials, as players will be forced to wait for seven days if they wish to swap in a different account. Afterwards, players will need to go through all the confirmation pages, which will include the ones taking them back to the Battle.net site.

After Twitch Drops are set up and enabled for Overwatch 2, getting drops and cosmetic loot is something that players will easily be able to do. Every time that there is an event, fans will simply need to tune in to watch Twitch streams of the game, and they will get drops based on their view time.

Currently, players will be able to get Kiriko’s legendary skin and the voice line “I take care of my friends” from October 7, 2022, to October 16, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT. Obtaining the former requires a watch time of at least six hours, while the latter requires two hours.

Additionally, between October 17, 2022, 11:00 am PT to October 24, 2022, 12:00 am PT players will be able to get the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray for two hours of watch time and the Donut weapon charm for five hours of watch time.

It’s important to note here that after earning the Drops, Overwatch 2 players will be required to claim them. They will need to click on their profile icon in Twitch and make their way to Drops, where they will be able to locate all the items to be claimed under the Inventory tab. After this, the items will then reflect in their game account within 24 hours.

