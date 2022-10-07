How to obtain Overwatch 2’s Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin for free

Overwatch 2 officially dropped a couple of days ago bringing with it an array of new playable features, characters, and cosmetics.

There is a lot that players will be able to enjoy in the shooter's free-to-play live service model, along with getting their hands on some amazing legendary cosmetics of their favorite heroes, for no additional cost.

Players will now be able to get their hands on the Legendary Sukajan skin for Kiriko, however, the window is limited and the process to get it will be ending soon. As a way of celebrating the game’s official launch, as well as the release of the new character Kiriko, Blizzard is for a limited time, giving away her Legendary Sukajan skin through Twitch Drops.

The item is an exclusive one, and those looking to obtain it for free will need to hurry before the drop window closes.

Today’s guide will, therefore, go over how players will be able to obtain the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2.

Obtaining the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2 for free

To be able to obtain the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2 for no additional cost, here are some things that players will be required to do:

Overwatch 2 fans must first enable Twitch Drops in the shooter, which is a must when it comes to obtaining the exclusive item. Regardless of the fact if they have enabled it on the prequel or not, players will have to do it once again in the new franchise entry. Once that is done they will then be able to obtain a good amount of loot which will be directly added to the game.

The Twitch Drop for Kiriko’s legendary skin along with the voice line “I take care of my friends,” will be active from October 7, 2022, at 2 PM PT and will be ending on October 16, 2022, at 11:59 PM PT.

During this period players looking to obtain the skin will be required to watch a cumulative total of two hours of drop-enabled streams on Twitch to obtain the voice line, and then six hours to obtain the Sukajan cosmetic as a drop. Once they drop, players will be required to claim them from the Drops inventory page, so that they appear in their account.

Moreover, after the initial drop period, players will be able to obtain more items from a second wave, which will be between October 17, 2022, at 11 AM PT and October 24, 2022, at 12 AM PT. During this time players will be able to get the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray for a two-hour watch time and the Donut weapon charm for a total of five-hour watch time.

After players have obtained their drops, they will be required to sign into the Overwatch 2 server on which they normally play on. However, the drop can only be obtained on the account that they long into first. They will not be available to additional and alternate profiles.

