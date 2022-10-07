How to easily configure controller support for Overwatch 2 on PC

Overwatch 2 was officially released a couple of days ago, and franchise fans are quite ecstatic about some of the features that the sequel brings to the table.

There are a lot of features that players can look forward to when it comes to the PC version of the game. From being allowed to change their server region to having controller support, there is a lot more that PC users will be able to do in the shooter than fans on platforms like the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of controller support, there has been a long-standing debate in the FPS community as to which setup is optimal for a game like Overwatch. While many have opted for a mouse and keyboard configuration, there are a few who would rather rely on a controller.

Fortunately for PC users, Overwatch 2 has a very simple process that will let players use a controller in the shooter. Today’s guide will therefore go over the steps required to play the shooter with a controller.

Using a controller in Overwatch 2 on PC

The process of using a controller to play Overwatch 2 is the simplest when it comes to the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X controllers. But other devices with an X-input will also have an easy time, with even DualShock and DualSense users having a relatively simple process to pair the devices with the game.

To be able to use a controller for Overwatch 2 on PC, players will first be required to:

Connect their controllers to their system via Bluetooth. They will be required to do so before getting into the game, and by clicking on the Windows button and going to the Bluetooth menu, they will be able to spot the device and pair the controller with their PC.

Xbox controller users will need to hold the button on the top that has three lines which will then make the controller blink. After doing so, the controller tag will be detected by the system, and the device will appear in the user’s Bluetooth search.

DualShock and DualSense users, on the other hand, will be required to press the Share and PS buttons for a few seconds for it to start blinking. The controller will then be detected by their systems, and they will be able to start the pairing process.

Now all one will be required to do is start Overwatch 2 through the Battle.net client when their controllers are lit up and paired with their PC. The game, upon launch, will automatically detect the controller that the player is using, and the in-game layout will change accordingly.

The same is true the other way around, in the sense that if a controller is still paired to the game, players will be able to press a button on the keyboard to change the preferred control devices to “mouse and keyboard.” This will change the layout as well, and fans will be able to experiment with both setups to see which suits their playstyle the best.

Players will be able to adjust the controller input at any time in the shooter. All they will be required to do is to make their way to the Control option in Settings and tweak the necessary parameters.

