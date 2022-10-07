5 best mice to play Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a noticeably more aggressive and furious version of Overwatch due to the decreased number of shields available, the change to a 5v5 arrangement, and the adjustments made to Tank heroes. Although it still clearly belongs to the Overwatch universe, the sequel is more exhilarating and action-packed.

Overwatch 2's fast-paced gameplay, stunning visuals, and wide selection of heroes are receiving appreciation from players. This article will list five mice that Overwatch 2 players should consider using. These mice can significantly improve their overall gaming skills, regardless of whether the player’s goal is to reach the championship category or simply take a break from playing their favorite shooter games.

Here are the 5 best gaming mice for Overwatch 2 players

5) Razer DeathAdder v2

With its enhanced optical sensor, adjustable buttons, and smooth scroll wheel, the Razer DeathAdder v2 offers good value for money. A wide and adaptable CPI range and an extremely low click latency are features that are going to be popular with most Overwatch 2 players.

The Razer DeathAdder v2 boasts updated wheels with "Instinctive Scroll Wheel Tactility" technology. Overall, the DeathAdder v2 can be an Overwatch 2 player's greatest gaming mouse if they're looking for a device that fits comfortably in both their right and left hands and can accommodate various grip styles.

4) Zowie EC2

The EC has a lot of loyal supporters because it is well-known for boasting one of the most comfortable shapes in the industry and a simplistic design. The Zowie EC2 sports a standard size and is widely referred to as the best-shaped mouse in the gaming industry.

Since the EC2 is entirely plug-and-play, users won't need to load any drivers or software before using the mouse. It distinguishes itself from the competition because of its excellent construction and responsive PixArt sensor. This mouse is a good choice for Overwatch 2 since it has a reliable scroll wheel and Huano switches that provide a comfortable feel.

3) Logitech G903

The G903 is a great option for players who like using DPS heroes in Overwatch 2. The mouse has a variety of buttons, including two side buttons, mouse 1 and mouse 2, DPI + and -, a scroll wheel, a profile switch, and an RGB light toggle.

This is undoubtedly a perfect match for Overwatch 2 gamers who desire a mouse with additional functionality and buttons. The scroll supports two alternative scrolling styles. The initial scroll is the standard one with notches, but after pressing the scroll wheel changer, users can scroll freely, which is ideal for surfing. The scroll wheel also has the handy capability of enabling horizontal scrolling.

The G903 is also customizable. Users can remove the side buttons and replace them with just one or none at all. This is a pretty useful feature for gamers who don't use the side buttons.

2) Logitech G502 Hero

The Logitech G502 Hero is a gorgeous Overwatch mouse with a sturdy design. It has a precision sensor that guarantees effective monitoring and a DPI range of 100 to 16,000, allowing users to see even the smallest details.

Users can choose from several colors when adjusting RGB lighting thanks to LIGHTSYNC technology. The set of detachable weights on the Logitech G502 mouse is another benefit for Overwatch players. By removing them, users can reduce the mouse's weight, which is on the heavier side when it is first put together.

Overwatch players will especially appreciate how comfortable the mouse is. The shape is made for right-handed players. Those with smaller hands will likely employ the palm grip, and those with larger hands can adopt the claw grip or fingertip grip.

The dimensions of the Logitech G502 Hero are as follows: 132 mm, 75 mm, and 40 mm. Without any additional weights, the mouse weighs 121 grams. As a result of its adjustable weight, the mouse offers extremely fine movement control.

1) Logitech G Pro Wireless

Hardcore Overwatch 2 players who want to achieve incredible victories in every battle can choose the G Pro wireless. It was one of the first mice to use the HERO sensor when it was first introduced along with the G403 model. The new sensor, lightspeed wireless technology, and its robust body are the most notable characteristics.

Given that the G Pro is a wireless mouse, its weight of 2.9 oz. is impressive. In addition to being a remarkable technical achievement, the G Pro Wireless is also a fantastic gaming mouse overall. It has a top sensor, excellent buttons, a lovely ergonomic form, and programmable side buttons.

