Overwatch 2: Best DPS heroes for new players

DPS heroes are the damage dealers in Overwatch 2. Unlike tanks, which rely on defensive stats and calculated gameplay, and Support heroes, which act as healers, DPS characters use quick attacking combos and ruthless aggression on the battlefield.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Overview of Sojourn's weapon and ability kit coming to Sojourn engaging.Overview of Sojourn's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2 Sojourn engaging. Overview of Sojourn's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2. https://t.co/oqinap7MIK

With Overwatch 2 already out on October 4, 2022, let’s look at some of the best DPS heroes that are easy to handle and can be picked up by new players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Soldier 76, Genji, and 3 other DPS heroes that are great for Overwatch 2 beginners

1) Junkrat

Junkrat has a unique methodical style of play, unlike other DPS characters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Frag Launcher – Junkrat carries a grenade launcher that shoots bouncing projectile explosives that deal 120 damage.

Abilities:

Concussion Mine: Junkrat throws a mine that can be exploded upon the player’s discretion dealing 120 damage.

Junkrat throws a mine that can be exploded upon the player’s discretion dealing 120 damage. Steel Trap: Places an unavoidable and annoying trap.

Places an unavoidable and annoying trap. Total Mayhem: When players activate this ability, Junkrat drops bombs when he dies.

When players activate this ability, Junkrat drops bombs when he dies. Rip-tire: Junkrat drives and detonates an explosive tire that deals a massive amount of 600 damage.

Junkrat is easily one of the most annoying DPS heroes to go up against in Overwatch 2. The character can deal an insane amount of damage to opposing teams.

If players learn how to combine Junkrat’s explosive damage abilities with his tricky mines and traps, they can transform him into a weapon of mass destruction.

2) Soldier 76

Call of Duty and Battlefield players can easily get the hang of Soldier 76 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Heavy Pulse Rifle – An automatic rifle good at both long-range and mid-range that deals 18 damage per shot.

Abilities:

Biotic Field: Deploys an energy field that heals Soldier 76 and his allies.

Deploys an energy field that heals Soldier 76 and his allies. Helix Rocket: Soldier 76 launches a volley of rockets that deals 120 damage.

Soldier 76 launches a volley of rockets that deals 120 damage. Tactical Visor: When the ability is activated Soldier 76 automatically aims the target in view.

Soldier 76 has pretty straightforward easy-to-use abilities in Overwatch 2. He is pretty effective in both long-range and short-range combat, and each of his abilities comes handy regardless of the situation.

Soldier 76 is one of the most versatile heroes in the game and is self-sufficient due to his Biotic Field healing ability. This makes him an ideal team player.

3) Symmetra

Symmetra is one of the oldest DPS heroes in the Overwatch world (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

100 (Base), 125 (Base Health), 225 (Shields and armor)

Primary Weapon:

Photon Projector - A short ranged weapon that shoots out a beam with increasing damage capability. It also shoots an orb fire that deals 120 damage.

Abilities:

Sentry Turret: Symmetra deploys a turret that slows down enemy and deals some damage.

Symmetra deploys a turret that slows down enemy and deals some damage. Teleporter: Symmetra deploys two teleporters on the map, making fast travel possible between the two points.

Symmetra deploys two teleporters on the map, making fast travel possible between the two points. Photon Barrier: Deploys a massive energy barrier that protects Symmetra and her allies.

With the ability to teleport, create defensive barriers, and deal damage through her energy beams and fire orbs, Symmetra is one of the most versatile heroes in Overwatch 2.

Although limited to only short-range attacks, Symmetra is an ideal starter pick because of her utility to do well in both offense and defense.

4) Genji

Genji’s ultimate packs quite a punch, and he is one of the preferred DPS Heroes by Pro players in Overwatch (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base HP)

Primary Weapon:

Shuriken – Genji carries Shurikens which he throws in accurate bursts of three projectiles dealing 30 damage each.

Abilities:

Deflect: Genji deflects incoming attacks in his direction for a duration of two seconds.

Genji deflects incoming attacks in his direction for a duration of two seconds. Swift Strike: Genji dashes forward and deals 50 damage to enemies, eliminating their cooldown reset.

Genji dashes forward and deals 50 damage to enemies, eliminating their cooldown reset. Dragonblade: Genji takes out a deadly melee weapon that deals a total damage of 110.

Genji is a swift DPS hero with a unique passive ability called Cyber-Agility, which enables him to climb walls and double jump.

Genji was the most picked DPS hero in Overwatch 2’s beta version due to his rapid movement, quick dash ability, and a powerful ultimate.

5) Tracer

Tracer’s slithery moves make him a pretty annoying DPS character to deal with (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

150 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Pulse Pistols – Short-range automatic dual pistols that deal 12 damage.

Abilities:

Blink: Tracer teleports ahead in the direction he is moving.

Tracer teleports ahead in the direction he is moving. Recall: Tracer travels back in time to a previous location with good health.

Tracer travels back in time to a previous location with good health. Pulse Bomb: Throws a sticky bomb that deals a total amount of 350 damage.

Tracer is yet another quick and nimble DPS hero that is easy to handle. If used correctly, she can deal a significant amount of damage to opposing teams.

Her slippery abilities, Blink and Recall, can be annoying at times but are ideal for newbies to get out of misplays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far