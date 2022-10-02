How to merge Overwatch 2 account with the original 

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner. Launching on October 4, Overwatch 2 will reveal three cool new heroes along with many in-game accessories and features. Players will get new hero poses, unique voice lines, and mythical skins for the legendary players, amongst many other additions, including a polished new Push Mode.

The brand-new Push Mode, set to debut on Tuesday, was announced over three years ago. Overwatch players can now finally get to test it out.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch ️



Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! #Overwatch2 is almost here.Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! #Overwatch2 is almost here. 🎉 ️Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! https://t.co/eK1On4ZsiZ

Furthermore, Overwatch 2’s cross-progression mechanics will allow players to merge their original Overwatch 1 account progression with the new Overwatch 2 accounts. Whether users are playing on their PC or over on Nintendo Switch, they can continue their match progression with their original profile intact.

Here’s a quick guide on how to merge Overwatch accounts.

How to retain original Overwatch profile in Overwatch 2 Season 1

Heroes of Overwatch will be back with a bang this week on October 4. Players must merge their accounts to retain previously acquired Heroes from the original, their cool skins, and other unlockable items. Follow the steps mentioned below for Overwatch account continuation:

Boot up the old version of Overwatch.

Log in using your credentials.

The next step involves linking your Battle.net account to the desired console game profile. Once logged in, follow these steps:

Click on the Options menu.

Find the “Link Account” option and click it.

Scan the QR code that appears on the device.

Overwatch @OverwatchEU



Hype levels: Approaching critical mass Days left until #Overwatch2 Hype levels: Approaching critical mass Days left until #Overwatch2: 3️⃣Hype levels: Approaching critical mass 🚨 https://t.co/QpSnm7oOko

Once the QR code is scanned, users will be prompted to log in to their Battle.net account. Now follow these simple steps:

Fill in the necessary Battle.net log-in credentials.

Once logged in, click the profile option and choose the “Account Merge” option.

Fill in the required credentials asked one last time, make sure all details are correct, and proceed towards merging accounts.

Repeat the same process to merge on every separate platform or console.

Note: Players can merge Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch accounts. However, they cannot merge three of the same types of consoles with one Battle.net profile.

Overwatch 2: Road to Season 1

With the accounts merged, players don’t have to worry about losing some of their memories from the original Overwatch game, collected in the form of a gallery of heroes, cool skins, Overwatch tokens, achievements, stats, and skills.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch PSA FOR EXISTING PC PLAYERS



You can pre-download



Overwatch 2 goes live Oct 4 at 12pm PT! PSA FOR EXISTING PC PLAYERSYou can pre-download #Overwatch2 on Battle.net NOW so you can dive into the action right at launch!Overwatch 2 goes live Oct 4 at 12pm PT! 🚨PSA FOR EXISTING PC PLAYERS 🚨You can pre-download #Overwatch2 on Battle.net NOW so you can dive into the action right at launch! Overwatch 2 goes live Oct 4 at 12pm PT! https://t.co/5AIxmEkATC

The best part is that players can now pre-download the game. The process has already started from September 30 onwards on Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, players who purchase the premium Battle Pass option will immediately get the new support hero Kiriko into their rooster. Additionally, the Premium Pass will gift players a ton of unlockable rewards for free, which includes the following:

20% XP Battle Pass Boost

1 Mythic skin

5 Legendary skins and 1 Epic skin

3 “Play of the Game” intros

4 weapon charms

3 emotes

3 souvenirs

6 poses

6 name cards

30 + cosmetic rewards

Season 1 launches this Tuesday, October 4, with the introduction of three new heroes, six new maps, and a brand new Push Mode. Overwatch 2 Season 1 will span nine weeks and end on December 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far