What is included in the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack?

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch 2 is just around the corner and fans are eagerly waiting for the first-person shooter title's release. The upcoming game will allow players to cross-play matches with the owners of the prequel. Furthermore, it is set to bring in a new PvE Story mode and Hero missions.

Available for purchase at a price of $39.99 USD, the Watchpoint Pack is a special bundle that rewards players with various in-game items and benefits. It will be available on PC (Battle.net), PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. The pack, apart from all the other benefits, provides players with beta access to the title before its official release.

Everything included in the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack

Overwatch 2: Watchpoink Pack will provide players with the following:

Overwatch Legendary Edition

This pack will provide players with instant access to the Overwatch Legendary Edition. This edition contains five epic skins and ten legendary skins. Out of these 15 skins, five of them cannot be purchased in-game.

Besides this, the Legendary Edition also gives players benefits in other Blizzard games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo III, and Hearthstone. However, these benefits are limited to cosmetic items only.

Legendary skins and Epic skins

The pack also includes seven legendary skins and five epic skins. Two of the legendary skins include the new Space Raider skins, Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy.

Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy skins in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Season One Premium Battle Pass

Season One of the game launches along with the game's release this October. The Watchpoint pack will provide players with the very first premium Battle Pass of the new game, including over 80 tiers of in-game items to unlock, such as weapon charms, name cards, emotes, and more.

Owners of the premium Battle Pass will have instant access to Overwatch 2's latest hero, Kiriko, which is otherwise only available at level 55.

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Players will also be able to unlock several amazing character skins such as Mythic Cyber Demon Genji, Legendary Hinotori Kiriko, and more.

In-game currency and icon

Players will receive 2000 Overwatch Coins, the game's new virtual currency. With these coins, they will be able to purchase various in-game items and unlock Battle Pass levels after its launch. In terms of real currency, this is how Overwatch Coins stack up against USD:

500 Overwatch Coins — $4.99

1,000 Overwatch Coins — $9.99

2,200 Overwatch Coins — $19.99

5,700 Overwatch Coins — $49.99

11,600 Overwatch Coins — $99.99

Lastly, players will also receive a diamond Overwatch logo profile icon.

Overwatch 2 will feature brand new PvE as well as PvP modes, providing players with a complete package. As the upcoming title will be replacing the original game as an update, the PvP modes will be free for owners of Overwatch (2016) to access and play.

The highly anticipated game releases on October 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes