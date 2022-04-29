With Overwatch 2 in the works and slated for release later this year, players have been wondering if they will retain their hard-earned cosmetic items in the latest game by Blizzard.

Players of Overwatch have likely built up a solid collection of cosmetic items over the years of playing the game. While there is a mystery surrounding many aspects of the game, the answer to whether the skins can transfer over is available.

Will your Overwatch skins transfer to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has been in the making for a few years now. First hinted at in 2019, the game has come a long way. Blizzard started playtesting by releasing the first Alpha version in March 2022, as well as the current Beta test taking place, which started on April 26. Players who are on PC and located in specific regions will be able to participate in the Beta test and experience the game for themselves.

Players can indeed bring their skins with them

The good news for players who want to keep their special cosmetic items is that they will indeed be able to bring them along to Overwatch 2. According to an official post by Blizzard on the topic, in regards to the Anniversary Remix event, players will be able to earn special skins and "all of which will transfer to Overwatch 2 along with all previously earned skins, sprays, and player icons."

The official website also confirms the skins will transfer

According to the official website for Overwatch 2, players will be able to keep their existing skins and other cosmetic items. The website boasts:

"Your accomplishments and loot collections will be carried forward to Overwatch 2. That means you’ll keep your skins, player icons, sprays, emotes, and more!"

Of course, what this means for players is that not only will any previous skins that they have earned transfer over, but they can purchase items now, even up to the release, without feeling like they are losing their purchases.

This is great news for players who have looted some amazing Legendary quality skins or emotes that they want to bring over with them to the new game.

Players can dust off their favorite skins to prepare

With regards to players being able to continue with their collections, they will be able to keep their favorite skins and get ready to do glorious battles in the new game as they experience new maps, modes, and characters.

The game is scheduled to be released in late 2022, and players will just have to hang on for a bit longer to get their hands on this fantastic new addition to a great game series.

Edited by R. Elahi