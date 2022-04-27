List of all confirmed heroes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 beta is all set to arrive later today, April 26, 2022, and players are excited to try out the PvP mode for the hero shooter title. The range of heroes offered by Overwatch is what makes the matches more engaging. Much to the excitement of gamers, all 32 characters are all set to return in the upcoming sequel.

The heroes in Overwatch 2 are divided into three main categories – Damage, Tank, and Support. Players can have two Damage Heroes, two Supports and one Tank per team.

Which heroes will be featured in Overwatch 2?

The list below contains all the characters that have been confirmed in the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta:

1) Ana

The Support hero is able to shoot darts to improve the health of her allies and also deal damage to enemies.

Primary weapon: Biotic Rifle

Biotic Rifle Ability 1: Sleep Dart

Sleep Dart Ability 2: Biotic Grenade

Biotic Grenade Ultimate Ability: Nano Boost

2) Ashe

Ashe is a Damage hero who is capable of using her weapon’s aim down sight to deal a high damage shot to enemies while compromising the rate of fire.

Primary weapon: The Viper

The Viper Ability 1: Dynamite

Dynamite Ability 2: Coachgun

Coachgun Ultimate Ability: B.O.B

3) Baptiste

The Overwatch 2 hero plays the role of a Support hero and uses devices to keep teammates alive and reduce threats during intense matches.

Primary weapon: Biotic Launcher

Biotic Launcher Passive Ability: Exo Boost

Exo Boost Ability 1: Regenerative Burst

Regenerative Burst Ability 2: Immortality Field

Immortality Field Ultimate Ability: Amplification Matrix

4) Bastion

This Overwatch 2 robot in the Damage category is able to configure itself into an assault-cannon mode.

Primary weapon: Configuration: Recon and Configuration: Sentry

Configuration: Recon and Configuration: Sentry Passive Ability: Ironclad

Ironclad Ability 1: Reconfigure

Reconfigure Ability 2: Self-Repair

Self-Repair Ultimate Ability: Configuration: Tank

5) Brigitte

Brigitte belongs to the Support category and helps her teammates with durable armor. She is able to increase her speed using Ultimate Ability.

Primary weapon: Rocket Flail

Rocket Flail Passive Ability: Inspire

Inspire Ability 1: Barrier Shield

Barrier Shield Ability 2: Repair Pack

Repair Pack Ability 3: Shield Bash

Shield Bash Ultimate Ability: Rally

6) Cassidy

This Overwatch 2 character belongs to the Damage category. He is able to hurl small grenades and is best used for medium range matches for better accuracy of his primary fire.

Primary weapon: Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper Ability 1: Combat Roll

Combat Roll Ability 2: Flashbang

Flashbang Ultimate Ability: Deadeye

7) D.VA

D.VA is a Tank hero who can eradicate its enemies using Cannon blasts at short range and deflect incoming attacks using the Defense Matrix.

Primary weapon: Fusion Cannons

Fusion Cannons Passive Ability: Eject!

Eject! Ability 1: Defense Matrix

Defense Matrix Ability 2: Boosters

Boosters Ultimate Ability 1: Self-Destruct

Self-Destruct Ultimate Ability 2: Call Mech

8) Doomfist

The defensive ability of this Tank character in Overwatch 2 allows him to reduce 90% frontal damage and deal more damage to his enemies, provided his gauntlet is supercharged.

Primary weapon: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Ability 1: Power Block

Power Block Ability 2: Rocket Punch

Rocket Punch Ability 3: Seismic Slam

Seismic Slam Ultimate Ability: Meteor Strike

9) Echo

Echo belongs to the Damage category. The character is able to fire sticky bombs and convert herself to become a copy of the targeted enemy hero.

Primary weapon: Tri-Shot

Tri-Shot Passive Ability: Glide

Glide Ability 1: Sticky Bombs

Sticky Bombs Ability 2: Focusing Beam

Focusing Beam Ultimate Ability: Duplicate

10) Genji

Using his second ability, this Damage hero is able to reflect incoming projectiles towards the way they are aimed.

Primary weapon: Shuriken

Shuriken Passive Ability: Cyber-Agility

Cyber-Agility Ability 1: Swift Strike

Swift Strike Ability 2: Deflect

Deflect Ultimate Ability: Dragonblade

11) Hanzo

The Overwatch 2 hero, belonging in the Damage category, is quite versatile, using a bow and arrows to deal damage to the opponents.

Primary weapon: Storm Bow

Storm Bow Passive Ability: Wall Climb and Lunge

Wall Climb and Lunge Ability 1: Sonic Arrow

Sonic Arrow Ability 2: Storm Arrows

Storm Arrows Ultimate Ability: Dragonstrike

12) Junkrat

Junkrat belongs to the Damage category and uses snares to slow down opponents. He is able to launch explosive grenades to inflict damage.

Primary weapon: Frag Launcher

Frag Launcher Passive Ability: Total Mayhem

Total Mayhem Ability 1: Concussion Mine

Concussion Mine Ability 2: Steel Trap

Steel Trap Ultimate Ability: RIP-Tire

13) Lúcio

Lúcio is a Support hero who can switch between two areas of effect – heal over time and speed buff. Further, he can give nearby teammates a temporary shield.

Primary weapon: Sonic Amplifier

Sonic Amplifier Passive Ability: Wall Ride

Wall Ride Ability 1: Soundwave

Soundwave Ability 2: Crossfade

Crossfade Ability 3: Amp it Up

Amp it Up Ultimate Ability: Sound Barrier

14) Mei

This Overwatch 2 hero, belonging to the Damage class, is capable of conjuring snowstorms to cause damage to opponents, alongside building ice walls to block sight, movements, and attacks.

Primary weapon: Endothermic Blaster

Endothermic Blaster Ability 1: Cryo-Freeze

Cryo-Freeze Ability 2: Ice Wall

Ice Wall Ultimate Ability: Blizzard

15) Mercy

Mercy is a good Support to have on the team as she is capable of healing teammates while not taking damage and can resurrect a dead ally with full health.

Primary weapon: Caduceus Staff

Caduceus Staff Secondary weapon: Caduceus Pistol

Caduceus Pistol Passive Ability: Regeneration

Regeneration Ability 1: Angelic Descent

Angelic Descent Ability 2: Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel Ability 3: Resurrect

Resurrect Ultimate Ability: Valkyrie

16) Moira

Moira is a Support hero in Overwatch 2, whose Ability 1 has two modes: Healing nearby allies and Causing damage to nearby enemies.

Primary weapon: Biotic Grasp

Biotic Grasp Ability 1: Biotic Orb

Biotic Orb Ability 2: Fade

Fade Ultimate Ability: Coalescence

17) Pharah

Pharah is of the Damage class and is capable of unleashing rockets to cause damage to enemies.

Primary weapon: Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher Ability 1: Hover

Hover Ability 2: Jumper Jet

Jumper Jet Ability 3: Concussive Blast

Concussive Blast Ultimate Ability: Barrage

18) Orisa

From damage reduction to temperature health, this Overwatch 2 Tank hero acts as a great support to teammates.

Primary weapon: Augmented Fusion Driver

Augmented Fusion Driver Ability 1: Energy Javelin

Energy Javelin Ability 2: Javelin Spin

Javelin Spin Ability 3: Fortify

Fortify Ultimate Ability: Terra Surge

19) Reaper

Reaper is a Damage hero who has the power of teleportation and uses short-range shotguns to inflict high damage on nearby enemies.

Primary weapon: Hellfire Shotguns

Hellfire Shotguns Passive Ability: The Reaping

The Reaping Ability 1: Wraith Form

Wraith Form Ability 2: Shadow Step

Shadow Step Ultimate Ability: Death Blossom

20) Reinhardt

The hero, who belongs to the Tank class, uses his hammer to create a cone of force that stuns and causes damage to nearby enemies.

Primary weapon: Rocket Hammer

Rocket Hammer Ability 1: Barrier Field

Barrier Field Ability 2: Charge

Charge Ability 3: Fire Strike

Fire Strike Ultimate Ability: Earthshatter

21) Roadhog

This Tank hero in Overwatch 2 uses a scrap shotgun and fires constant bursts that are able to knock down enemies if the shot is accurately targeted.

Primary weapon: Scrap Gun

Scrap Gun Ability 1: Take a Breather

Take a Breather Ability 2: Chain Hook

Chain Hook Ultimate Ability: Whole Hog

22) Sigma

Sigma belongs to the Tank class in the hero-shooter game and can manipulate gravity to gain an advantage over the opposing team.

Primary weapon: Hyperspheres

Hyperspheres Ability 1: Experimental Barrier

Experimental Barrier Ability 2: Kinetic Grasp

Kinetic Grasp Ability 3: Accretion

Accretion Ultimate Ability: Gravitic Flux

23) Sojourn

Sojourn is the brand new Damage hero for Overwatch 2. She has two firing modes – rapid fire (generates energy) and heavy impact single shot (consumes energy).

Primary weapon: Railgun

Railgun Ability 1: Power Slide

Power Slide Ability 2: Disruptor Shot

Disruptor Shot Ultimate Ability: Overclock

24) Soldier 76

Soldier 76 belongs to the Damage category and helps with healing teammates using his Ability 3 and causing damage to enemies using his Full-Auto Rifle.

Primary weapon: Heavy Pulse Rifle

Heavy Pulse Rifle Ability 1: Helix Rockets

Helix Rockets Ability 2: Sprint

Sprint Ability 3: Biotic Field

Biotic Field Ultimate Ability: Tactical Visor

25) Sombra

Sombra, an Overwatch 2 hero from the Damage class, has the unique power to see enemies in low health through walls, disable the opponents’ abilities, and has the skill to remain invisible for a short amount of time.

Primary weapon: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Passive Ability: Opportunist

Opportunist Ability 1: Hack

Hack Ability 2: Stealth

Stealth Ability 3: Translocator

Translocator Ultimate Ability: EMP

26) Symmetra

Using her primary weapon and Ability 2, this Overwatch 2 Damage hero can fire long range balls of piercing energy and allow teammates to teleport, respectively.

Primary weapon: Photon Projector

Photon Projector Ability 1: Sentry Turret

Sentry Turret Ability 2: Teleporter

Teleporter Ultimate Ability: Photon Barrier

27) Torbjörn

Aside from the self-built turret that is capable of attacking opponents automatically, a molten gun and a melee weapon are the weapons used by this Damage hero to fight off enemies.

Primary weapon: Rivet Gun

Rivet Gun Passive Ability: Forge Hammer

Forge Hammer Ability 1: Deploy Turret

Deploy Turret Ability 2: Overload

Overload Ultimate Ability: Molten Core

28) Tracer

Tracer, belonging to the Damage category, is the only Overwatch 2 hero who is capable of turning back time to restore position and health.

Primary weapon: Pulse Pistols

Pulse Pistols Ability 1: Blink

Blink Ability 2: Recall

Recall Ultimate Ability: Pulse Bomb

29) Widowmaker

This Overwatch 2 Damage hero’s Ability 2 and Ultimate Ability is able to reveal the position of the enemies through walls.

Primary weapon: Widows Kiss

Widows Kiss Ability 1: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook Ability 2: Venom Mine

Venom Mine Ultimate Ability: Infra-Sight

30) Winston

This Tank hero is able to get health and armor boosts using his Ultimate Ability, and is able to create a bubble shield temporarily to block enemy fire.

Primary weapon: Tesla Cannon

Tesla Cannon Ability 1: Jump Pack

Jump Pack Ability 2: Barrier Projector

Barrier Projector Ultimate Ability: Primal Rage

31) Wrecking Ball

This Overwatch 2 Tank hero is able to cause damage to enemies using explosive mines and is the best when it comes to mobility.

Primary weapon: Quad Cannons

Quad Cannons Ability 1: Grappling Claw

Grappling Claw Ability 2: Roll

Roll Ability 3: Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield Ability 4: Piledriver

Piledriver Ultimate Ability: Minefield

32) Zarya

Zarya, a Tank hero in the game, is capable of deploying a shield that converts damage caused by enemies to energy that helps in powering her weapon.

Primary weapon: Particle Cannon

Particle Cannon Passive Ability: Energy

Energy Ability 1: Particle Barrier

Particle Barrier Ability 2: Projected Barrier

Projected Barrier Ultimate Ability: Graviton Surge

33) Zenyatta

Zenyatta is an off-beat Overwatch 2 Support hero who becomes immune to damage, restores the health of teammates, and causes damage to opponents when they are in line of sight.

Primary weapon: Orb of Destruction

Orb of Destruction Ability 1: Orb of Harmony

Orb of Harmony Ability 2: Orb of Discord

Orb of Discord Ultimate Ability: Transcendence

Disclaimer: These characters have been confirmed for the Overwatch 2 beta. Additional heroes might be added, or existing ones might not be introduced in the final game.

