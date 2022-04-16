Overwatch 2 new hero Sojourn revealed: Gameplay, abilities, and more

Ahead of the beta release of Overwatch 2 on April 26, 2022, the developers discussed the ability of a brand new hero named Sojourn. She is the first new Overwatch character to be introduced by Blizzard Entertainment in two years.

Aside from the new hero, gamers will be able to enjoy all 32 characters from the first game. In this article, we provide a detailed analysis of the abilities of Sojourn, the 33rd hero. Players can also look forward to Junker Queen's introduction to Overwatch 2, as per the latest leaks.

Overwatch 2: Details about Sojourn’s abilities

The Sojourn gameplay trailer revealed that she is a former Overwatch Captain who has praiseworthy artillery skills and incredible mobility. With regards to her skills and gameplay, Blizzard's official website quoted Senior Hero Designer Josh Noh as saying:

"We wanted to make a mid-range hero that rewards accuracy, but still make it fun for varying levels of skill and gameplay […] We know she has a high skill ceiling so the team will be looking at how she performs at different skill levels to make her feel good for everyone."

With respect to the accuracy of her kit and special abilities, Narrative Designer Miranda Moyer said:

"Sojourn is someone who is super detail-oriented and thorough, which I think leans into her kit being accuracy-heavy. Sojourn's cybernetic abilities help her eliminate variables[…] makes her more accurate, minimizing any chance for mistakes."

Primary Weapon - Railgun

Sojourn with her Railgun in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sojourn's primary weapon in Overwatch 2 is the Railgun. This weapon is capable of generating energy on a successful hit, which in turn helps charge the secondary hit that uses the stored energy.

Players with good aim will hugely benefit from using the Railgun. This is because they can use the weapon’s secondary fire mode to deal devastating damage to their enemies once their primary fire meets its target.

A brief description of Sojourn's abilities in the upcoming hero-shooter game is given below:

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



OW2 PVP Beta begins late April

New heroes, maps, and modes

Beta Sign Up

It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update #Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.OW2 PVP Beta begins late AprilNew heroes, maps, and modesBeta Sign Up blizz.ly/OW2Beta It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update #Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes✋ Beta Sign Up blizz.ly/OW2Beta💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update https://t.co/OFg0DAqJQR

Area of Effect ability – Disruptor Shot

The primary effect of this ability is to trap and reduce the health of opponents. Using this ability, Sojourn will be able to slow down her enemies and use the Railgun’s secondary fire to deal maximum damage. Hence, players can make use of this power to make the Railgun’s performance even more powerful and effective.

Second ability – Power Slide

This ability explains the mobility of the new hero. Sojourn has the power to use a rocket-powered slide to dodge her enemies whenever the situation calls for it.

She can cancel the skill by jumping, thereby converting the slide into a high leap. This ability will immensely help players reposition their hero in tight situations.

Ultimate ability – Overclock

Both the accuracy and mechanical skill of the hero is apparent by her ultimate ability – Overclock. It helps in charging the energy of Railgun for a short period of time so that Sojourn can use her weapon’s secondary fire to eliminate enemies swiftly.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee