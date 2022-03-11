"We've let you down": Overwatch 2 director apologizes for poor management, promises faster access to new game

Overwatch 2 was silent for a long period but now it has set the community buzzing with the latest official news yesterday. Gamers have taken a keen interest in the upcoming PvP beta testing that is about to begin in late April. Unfortunately, the website used for player registrations went through temporary down periods.

Blizzard has given out information about what fans can expect from the upcoming beta testing. New heroes, maps, and more are waiting for the players. However, players have also complained about how things have been handled in Overwatch. In the same regard, Overwatch game director Aaron Keller has issued a public apology.

Overwatch 2 director admits poor handling of game affairs

Despite the success of Overwatch, many fans believe that things could have been done better. The sequel was announced in 2019 but then went to the back burner due to possible mismanagement.

However, fans should know that the development team is aware of it. In a video message by Aaron Keller, the synopsis clearly indicates that they've been aware of shoddy work in the past.

"I want to thank our players for your continued support, we recognize we haven't communicated well, haven't kept you up to date, and honestly, we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content. However, we hear you, and we're committed to more continual updates on all things Overwatch 2."

Keller has also informed that they want to separate the PvP elements from the PvE aspects. This will allow players to enjoy the PvP aspect of the sequel sooner. The official information about the upcoming closed beta certainly hints towards it.

The past can't be undone, but the set of news should appease the fans. It seems that the developers are aware of where they have missed out, and they are preparing in a better way for Overwatch 2.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also expressed his gratitude via his Twitter handle for the dedication and patience of the fans. Mike also mentioned that the team's priority is to take the game to the fans who have waited for a long time.

Only time will tell if Blizzard plans to follow up on their promises. The closed beta is likely to begin in late April. The feedback will be vital for the game's future and could be the differentiating factor between potential success and failure.

