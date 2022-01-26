Blizzard Entertainment reveals plans for fresh upcoming survival game for PC and consoles

Activision Blizzard has been in the news with talks of an ongoing acquisition by Microsoft, and there is some great news for fans.

Despite the deal set to go through in June 2023, Microsoft has been vocal about what the future holds for its latest potential acquisition. There has been a widespread belief that Activision Blizzard might be shifting their concentration away from Call of Duty games. While Call of Duty games will still be produced, there are chances of a revival of the older IPs.

Tom Warren @tomwarren washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… Microsoft Gaming CEO @XboxP3 hints at bringing back older Activision IPs in a Washington Post interview Microsoft Gaming CEO @XboxP3 hints at bringing back older Activision IPs in a Washington Post interview 👀 washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… https://t.co/E7tA7aIueO

While the revival story is yet to gain legs, Blizzard has come forward to announce a new IP. In some circles, it was expected that the deal might see the development of new IPs. But fans can now expect the game to be sooner, as the announcements came earlier on January 25.

New IP for Activision Blizzard will be in survival genre

Earlier in the day, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the news of an entirely new IP. There are few details out in the open other than the fact that the game will be a survival-action game. There are also listings for fresh hiring in the official newsletter from Blizzard.

Blizzard Entertainment @Blizzard_Ent



Join us in writing our next chapter: We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i https://t.co/vWtkDYh1kX

From the few things that are known, the new IP will be set in a brand new universe. Blizzard is home to some of the most famous stories in gaming, including the likes of World of Warcraft. It will be exciting to see where the company takes fans with this title, having previously produced games like Overwatch and Starcraft.

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Blizzard Entertainment @Blizzard_Ent



Join us in writing our next chapter: We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.Join us in writing our next chapter: blizz.ly/3IEWo0i https://t.co/vWtkDYh1kX I’ve played many hours of this project with the team and I’m incredibly excited about the teams vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality! twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/s… I’ve played many hours of this project with the team and I’m incredibly excited about the teams vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality! twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/s…

The new IP may be at a very nascent stage, but Blizzard manager Mike Ybarra gave his stamp of approval for the new project.

“I’ve played many hours of this project with the team, and I’m incredibly excited about the team’s vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together. Join us to help make it a reality!”

It’s too early, and too few details to confirm anything more at this stage. There’s a chance that the game is under early testing based on Ybarra’s tweet. But game development is a thorough process and undergoes several changes from its initial build.

Blizzard has done it all — from a competitive hero-shooter in Overwatch to the hellish lands in Diablo. One thing’s for sure is that fans will be excited to see what awaits them in the future.

Edited by Ravi Iyer