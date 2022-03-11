Overwatch 2 PvP beta: how to join testing, expected start time, and more

The first cinematic trailer for Overwatch 2 dropped more than two years back from now, and fans had to wait a long time for the game. Recently, Blizzard announced the inception of beta testing for its PvP modes. This comes a long time after the announcement of the earlier confirmed beta, which the developers carried out on Reddit.

Overwatch has taken the hero-shooter genre to new highs, and fans have been asking for a successor for a long time. The news of the game being in development has swirled about ever since the first cinematic trailer was released. With little information available, many fans were skeptical over whether there would be a sequel at all.

However, players' patience has finally bore fruit, and if official information is to be believed, players will be able to experience a new Overwatch quite soon.

Overwatch 2 is planning to hold PVP Beta testing in late April

Earlier in December 2021, the community heard rumors about the game getting a release in 2022. While Blizzard hasn't announced a release date yet, it has announced potential dates on which the beta testing will begin. It has also mentioned how players can sign up as beta testers.

It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update #Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.OW2 PVP Beta begins late AprilNew heroes, maps, and modesBeta Sign Up blizz.ly/OW2Beta It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update #Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes✋ Beta Sign Up blizz.ly/OW2Beta💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update https://t.co/OFg0DAqJQR

The joining part is pretty easy as all players will have to do is go to this link. It will automatically let them enter their details and register for the upcoming beta test. There has been some buzz that a server overload may be causing issues for a few players.

If a player is unable to complete the registration process, the only alternative will be to wait.

When does Overwatch 2 PVP beta begin?

Blizzard hasn't given out an exact date, but there's a reported window. According to the official tweet, Overwatch 2's PVP beta is likely to begin in late April.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch We look forward to building a new era of Overwatch 2 together We look forward to building a new era of Overwatch 2 together ✨ https://t.co/CadWUwlIxh

Blizzard may announce the dates once the sign-ups are completed. It will also likely give time for the start of the PVP beta testing along with the dates. Given that tonight's source of information is Twitter, players are advised to follow the official handle for confirmed information.

