Private streamer meeting regarding Overwatch 2 creates massive hype, possible release date set for 2022

Recently, the devs of Overwatch 2 hosted a party that was exclusive to a certain group of individuals to share certain information regarding the new game. The said individuals included famous streamers and video game enthusiasts, as well as long-time fans of Overwatch.

To add on the news, according to them, the year 2022 is going to be amazing, which leaves fans with the question whether Overwatch 2 will release next year or not.

Overwatch 2, the next iteration of Blizzard’s long-running competitive FPS game, is one of the most anticipated games in the entire gaming industry.

Since the announcement of the game back in 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting for any sort of news regarding both the game and its release date. Leaving aside a few snippets or teases from the developers, fans have been left with nothing other than their imaginations to work with.

After party reaction regarding Overwatch 2 rejuvenates the entire community

While fans lay in wait for any information regarding Overwatch 2, the individuals that were invited to the secret party have started to post rather cryptic texts regarding their experience during the event. Their reactions say everything a fan can hope for.

Among the many invited individuals were certain professional esports personnel, famous streamers of Overwatch as well as other FPS titles, and a certain amount of dedicated players of the game.

Once their tweets hit the internet, they created a massive uproar as fans became overjoyed with their appreciation and joined them in praising the developers for what lay ahead.

You'll never know this level of pain. But sometimes, pain can be fun 👿😅 Imagine being told what's going on with Overwatch in 2022 and being under NDA.You'll never know this level of pain. But sometimes, pain can be fun 👿😅 https://t.co/L7QrNo954E

mL7 @mL7support I can't say more about what was discussed today, but I can say that my faith for the future of Overwatch has been restored. I can't say more about what was discussed today, but I can say that my faith for the future of Overwatch has been restored.

TSM Gale @Gale_Adelade OW content creator meeting was pretty Pog I won't lie. I think 2022 is actually going to be a banger year for this game seriously OW content creator meeting was pretty Pog I won't lie. I think 2022 is actually going to be a banger year for this game seriously

Flats @Flats_OW I couldn't be happier today, so much hope for OW I couldn't be happier today, so much hope for OW

EeveeA 🧡 VTUBER @EeveeA_ After being apart of a meeting with Overwatch devs, all I can say is my confidence in Overwatch's future is through the roof. After being apart of a meeting with Overwatch devs, all I can say is my confidence in Overwatch's future is through the roof.

HWJSJJFJFKGIGJEMDKDMWJKAOSODJFJKEODFNDOEKKDKRKORFNKFD Was just apart of the Overwatch creator meeting and I'm not allowed to say anything other than express my emotion and currently it's like HWJSJJFJFKGIGJEMDKDMWJKAOSODJFJKEODFNDOEKKDKRKORFNKFD

For the first time in a long time I'm rightfully optimistic. I can't wait to see this game back where it belongs in this industry, at the top.



Here's to the future Respect to the @PlayOverwatch team.For the first time in a long time I'm rightfully optimistic. I can't wait to see this game back where it belongs in this industry, at the top.Here's to the future Respect to the @PlayOverwatch team.For the first time in a long time I'm rightfully optimistic. I can't wait to see this game back where it belongs in this industry, at the top.Here's to the future

THAT IS ALL I AM UNDER NDA AND CANNOT TELL YOU WHAT WILL BE COMING TO OVERWATCH NEXT YEARI AM ALLOWED TO EXPRESS EMOTIONV HAPPYTHAT IS ALL

IM UNDER AN NDA BUT ALL I CAN SAY IS THAT... IT WAS WORTH IT. IM ON A FLIGHT AND PAID $15 FOR WIFI TO ATTEND THE OVERWATCH CREATOR MEETING.IM UNDER AN NDA BUT ALL I CAN SAY IS THAT... IT WAS WORTH IT. https://t.co/ItzqCzVcEL

Genre, vraiment. J'ai rien le droit de dire, sur la réunion avec les dévs d'OW.Mais j'ai le droit de dire que BORDEL LES NEWS SONT JUSTE INSANE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Genre, vraiment.

From their tweets, it is evident that the behind-the-scenes party left them with a plethora of information about Overwatch 2 which they cannot reveal yet.

This has made fans of Overwatch very excited. Especially since many had given up hope after such a long period of silence from the developers. However, this reignites the spirit within the fans as they are left overjoyed to say the least.

Jay @Dirus_J @Flats_OW I mean the few OW content creators i follow all suddenly saying they are happy about OWs future and it is so bright they need shades. @Flats_OW I mean the few OW content creators i follow all suddenly saying they are happy about OWs future and it is so bright they need shades.

- “next blizzcon… just next blizzcon… dont worry guys… we will tell you (mumbling 'some of it') at next blizzcon… its gonna be incredible” @Stylosa I picture it like:- “next blizzcon… just next blizzcon… dont worry guys… we will tell you (mumbling 'some of it') at next blizzcon… its gonna be incredible” @Stylosa I picture it like:- “next blizzcon… just next blizzcon… dont worry guys… we will tell you (mumbling 'some of it') at next blizzcon… its gonna be incredible”

A certain individual’s tweet also suggests that the game might be in its final stages of development. According to the individual, they know “EVERYTHING” that Overwatch 2 has to offer, which most probably means that the game is finished and almost ready for release.

i feel like i'm part of the problem now it's a weird feeling knowing EVERYTHING about Overwatch 2 but.. not being able to tell any of youi feel like i'm part of the problem now

Warn @WarnTV they know what they've done they know what they've done https://t.co/cOtRwqX3JM

Will Overwatch 2 release next year?

Even though there is no solid news on whether Overwatch 2 will release in 2022 or not, the implications from all the tweets suggest that next year is set to be big for fans of Overwatch. This kind of alludes to the fact that since the launch of the sequel was the most pressing request from the community, that is what they might receive.

