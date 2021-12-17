"Absolute dogs**t": xQc delivers a candid take on platform deals with celebrities, stands up for streamers

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gave his take platform deals with celebrities. Twitch and other streaming platforms host popular celebrities, hoping to attract thousands of viewers. While this serves as a cherry on the cake for the audience, xQc was rather unimpressed with the idea.

The former Overwatch pro revealed how celebrities don't even fulfill their contractual obligations. Furthermore, he pointed out how their streams are less frequent, which isn't worth the investment, according to the Canadian streamer.

Several platforms, including Twitch, brought on several celebrity streamers to keep the audience entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. While it provided some fine moments, xQc feels it's a bit of a stretch.

xQc states how celebrates don't even fulfill their contractual obligations

xQc was watching the extremely popular CS:GO Blast Premier World Final 2021. Team Liquid were playing against Gambit in the upper bracket semi-finals and the latter emerged victorious.

However, xQc took a minute to share two cents on an issue that has become a matter of great concern for him. Here's what he said:

"Guys guys guys. I'm just gonna say it, chat. I'm just gonna say it - platform deals with celebrities are absolute dogs**t. They're just, they're a joke.

They don't even do their contractual obligations. They don't stream, they don't show up. They barely give a sh*t. They take a huge bag that used could have gone to other streamers. Not me, of course, I'm just saying."

xQc further stated how the money the platforms use to make celebrity streams "better" should be utilized on streamers who are genuinely interested in making a change for the better.

"They want to buy streamers to make the platform better. They can actually make the platform better, but they lose a lot of money. It's just a money waste."

Popular American musician T-Pain and Brooklyn 99's Terry Crews are perhaps two of the most sought-after streamers on Twitch. The former is pretty active. He streams at least once, if not multiple times during the week. T-Pain is known for mixing things up, and regularly plays Call of Duty and Overwatch.

Terry Crews, similarly, has produced some of the most wholesome moments with his son on stream. The B99 star got addicted to video games during the pandemic, and regularly plays with his son.

Edited by Saman