"Number 1 at what he does": xQc receives unexpected praise from Lil Uzi Vert while streaming with Trainwreck

In an interesting turn of events, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" Lengyel received a compliment from the infamous American rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, while in conversation with Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam.

The three of them coming together for a stream is somewhat unexpected, let alone Uzi Vert paying xQc a compliment.

However, the American musician has been streaming a lot with Twitch stars lately. Just a few days back, Trainwreckstv and Lil Uzi Vert traced the origins of COVID-19 to TwitchCon. While it was hilarious on its own, Uzi Vert bundled together with the 'Juicer' and Trainwreckstv for yet another stream, and this time applauded the former Overwatch pro for his work.

Lil Uzi Vert appreciates his conversation with Trainwreckstv and cites xQc as a "cool" friend

Uzi Vert stated how "T" (Trainwreckstv) has some really cool friends. The 26-year-old was referring to xQc, and also dubbed him number one in what he does.

Here's what he said:

"I'm not gonna lie bro, I'm kinda glad I talked to you. I ain't gonna lie. I ain't gonna lie, T you got some cool friends. Yeah, he's cool, this guy. I can tell he's number one in what he does."

Interestingly, xQc shared his take on Lil Uzi Vert's comments and revealed how he appreciates artists who do their "own thing" as it drives his creativity to a whole new level. Here's what the Canadian streamer said in response:

"It's just that, I know some people. I love people who do things that mean a lot to them, and they just do it all themselves, and when I see you do it like that, it inspires me to do the same. I feel more creative, like hey man, it'll work out, just do your thing, and I think there's not a lot of people that have that."

Adin "AdinRoss" Ross and Lil Uzi Vert were recently live and watched Trainwreckstv when the latter recognized him. The two were watching a video of the latter dancing, and Lil Uzi Vert seemed massively amused by it.

With little hesitation, the musician identified the dancer in the video as Trainwreckstv.

From the looks of it, the two have become great friends ever since, and Uzi Vert has found another friend in xQc, who, too, seems to be a massive fan of the musician.

Edited by Ravi Iyer