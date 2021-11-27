"COVID was created at TwitchCon": Trainwreck narrates his hilarious corona origin theory to Lil Uzi Vert on Twitch stream

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam proposed his COVID origin theory to American rapper Lil Uzi Vert during a Discord call the two held on a Twitch live stream.

Uzi and Niknam were speaking on deodorant and smelling bad when the latter began to assure the rapper about his hygiene by citing an example of many who were much worse off in the department.

Trainwreck and Lil Uzi Vert talk about deodorant and personal hygiene

Twitch streamer Trainwreck and music artist Lil Uzi Vert spoke to one another during a Twitch live stream, where they conversed upon many topics.

One that the two men felt especially passionate about was the topic of personal hygiene. Uzi had narrated an experience of his and stated that he didn't feel so alone on the matter after reading the comments that viewers were leaving.

Trainwreck assured Uzi that he was not the only one who has been through a situation like that, saying:

"Oh bro, bro, you're in the gaming world. Have you been to a gaming convention? Listen, I wouldn't be surprised if COVID - I mean, f*** the city in China, na, I wouldn't be surprised if COVID was created at a f***ing TwitchCon, do you understand? At the gaming conventions."

Uzi looked a little perplexed at Trainwreck's statement, to which Niknam added:

"Those motherf***ers are inter-mingling like six different viruses because of a lack of hygiene. I wouldn't be surprised if COVID was created there, so believe me, these motherf***ers relate for sure."

The proclamation made both Uzi and Trainwreck's Twitch viewers laugh out loud. Earlier during the conversation, Lil Uzi Vert had narrated a situation where he had dressed up in several layers, forgot to use deodorant, and attended a dinner.

When he noticed that he smelled a little "off," he allegedly used the bathroom's dispenser soap to tone down the smell. This prompted Trainwreck to bring up the TwitchCon theory, as gaming conventions are notorious for attendees who lack basic hygiene.

