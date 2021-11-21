“How the f**k am I supposed to read this?” Lil Uzi Vert loses patience during live stream

During a recent live stream with Twitch star Adin Ross, Lil Uzi Vert hilariously lost his patience. Adin Ross had initially announced that his comeback stream on Twitch will also feature the American rapper. Lil Uzi was supposed to dye Adin Ross’ hair blue, like his own.

However, Ross ended up with green hair as he later posted a picture on Twitter. The live stream with Lil Uzi included multiple hilarious moments, including when the rapper lost his calm over a fan’s message.

Lil Uzi Vert hilariously loses his calm during live stream with Adin Ross

Adin Ross had taken a break from live streaming towards the beginning of this month. The Twitch star claimed on November 2 that he was planning to move out of Los Angeles and felt depressed. The streamer has since posted three live streams but has not been as regular as before.

Earlier today, Ross announced that Lil Uzi was going to feature in his “comeback stream”. The rapper was supposed to dye his hair blue but ended up choosing a shade of green. Once Ross’ hair had been dyed, he went to the washroom and left the rapper to engage with his chat, alone.

One of the viewers wanted Lil Uzi to read a message. However, the rapper ended up having a breakdown of sorts:

“Yo, can you read…How the f**k am I supposed to read this? I am just gonna do whatever the hell I wanna do.”

Needless to say, Lil Uzi was offended at being told to read the message. The rapper hilariously lost his cool despite being told by a staff member to calm down. He decided to do whatever he felt like doing, which resulted in the rapper climbing into his chair and dancing hilariously.

Eventually, Lil Uzi Vert fell off the chair and to the ground. The rapper simply wanted to avoid reading Ross’ chat messages and instead decided to play around with the chair. However, the results were far from what he planned.

Adin Ross later posted about the incident on his Twitter feed, claiming that he was sad to have missed that particular part of the live stream!

