Adin Ross called out for scamming Minecraft builder who built 11 maps for him

Adin Ross is one of the many prominent streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch. He is famous for his gameplay streams for titles like Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, and NBA 2K. He also set up his own Minecraft server in July 2021.
Although now defunct, shocking news recently came to light about Adin Ross' SSB Minecraft Server. A Twitter user named Salad Plays MC called out the American streamer and accused him of scamming him.
The Minecraft designer accused Adin Ross of scamming him and several others who had worked on maps for the SSB Minecraft server.
Minecraft designer calls out Adin Ross for scamming him
In a tweet, the Minecraft designer explained that he had designed 11 maps for Adin Ross' Minecraft server. He, along with others, put in over 100 hours of work to design the maps. However, they have not been paid for the same till date.
The tweet gained quite a bit of attention from the Minecraft community, and the designer's co-workers joined in to narrate their sides of the story as well.
When asked if Adin Ross or Rewack had hired him, Salad confirmed that Rewack made the initial contact, but he had spoken to Ross multiple times during the project. The designer confirmed that Adin Ross was heavily involved in the project and provided input about prices and other specifications.
Some fans tried to side with Adin Ross, stating that he may have forgotten and would probably pay the builder as soon as he saw the post. However, Salad confirmed that he would not have posted about the incident had he not received confirmation from Ross about no pay. Furthermore, other fans pointed out that Ross "forgetting" to pay the people he hired was also a breach of contract. Therefore, such behavior is not excusable either.
Adin Ross has made no statement about the allegations against him yet.
