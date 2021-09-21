Adin Ross called out for scamming Minecraft builder who built 11 maps for him

Adin Ross is one of the many prominent streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch. He is famous for his gameplay streams for titles like Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, and NBA 2K. He also set up his own Minecraft server in July 2021.

Although now defunct, shocking news recently came to light about Adin Ross' SSB Minecraft Server. A Twitter user named Salad Plays MC called out the American streamer and accused him of scamming him.

Salad Plays MC @DressTheSalad I was hired to build all the maps for the @adinross Minecraft server which is now closed. Over 100 combined hours went into making the maps and I (and others) have NOT BEEN PAID for the work. I made 11 maps in total. I thought I should let the community know. I was hired to build all the maps for the @adinross Minecraft server which is now closed. Over 100 combined hours went into making the maps and I (and others) have NOT BEEN PAID for the work. I made 11 maps in total. I thought I should let the community know. https://t.co/jUpoUuDVjb

The Minecraft designer accused Adin Ross of scamming him and several others who had worked on maps for the SSB Minecraft server.

Minecraft designer calls out Adin Ross for scamming him

In a tweet, the Minecraft designer explained that he had designed 11 maps for Adin Ross' Minecraft server. He, along with others, put in over 100 hours of work to design the maps. However, they have not been paid for the same till date.

The tweet gained quite a bit of attention from the Minecraft community, and the designer's co-workers joined in to narrate their sides of the story as well.

This is categorically gross behavior. @adinross multiple people in salad's community and i can attest, to how excited he was about the whole thing.he & company worked long hours under the pretense of fair compensation to match heart & soul.clients demands were met, ..few others were.This is categorically gross behavior. @DressTheSalad @adinross multiple people in salad's community and i can attest, to how excited he was about the whole thing.

Dae in Cho @haloflooder @DressTheSalad @adinross Was stoked on working on a project with a lot of awesome people from the mc community. Just makes me sad that things went sideways like this. Really stumps on everyone's motivation to work on something to bring out your creativity. @DressTheSalad @adinross Was stoked on working on a project with a lot of awesome people from the mc community. Just makes me sad that things went sideways like this. Really stumps on everyone's motivation to work on something to bring out your creativity.

Diyn @UhDiyn @haloflooder @DressTheSalad @adinross I agree with this, this was such a fun project to work on, along with getting to better know all these people. I had a boost of motivation into it as well, but that's sure long over now. @haloflooder @DressTheSalad @adinross I agree with this, this was such a fun project to work on, along with getting to better know all these people. I had a boost of motivation into it as well, but that's sure long over now.

When asked if Adin Ross or Rewack had hired him, Salad confirmed that Rewack made the initial contact, but he had spoken to Ross multiple times during the project. The designer confirmed that Adin Ross was heavily involved in the project and provided input about prices and other specifications.

Salad Plays MC @DressTheSalad @yeassirskii @adinross Both. Rewack is the one who made initial contact and managed the process, but Adin and I spoke on numerous occasions about the builds, as well as confirming prices and specifications he did and did not want. I talked with Adin multiple times. I will repeat, Adin was involved. @yeassirskii @adinross Both. Rewack is the one who made initial contact and managed the process, but Adin and I spoke on numerous occasions about the builds, as well as confirming prices and specifications he did and did not want. I talked with Adin multiple times. I will repeat, Adin was involved.

Some fans tried to side with Adin Ross, stating that he may have forgotten and would probably pay the builder as soon as he saw the post. However, Salad confirmed that he would not have posted about the incident had he not received confirmation from Ross about no pay. Furthermore, other fans pointed out that Ross "forgetting" to pay the people he hired was also a breach of contract. Therefore, such behavior is not excusable either.

whole lotta pain❗️ @icarti__ @DressTheSalad @adinross Im 90% sure hes simply forgotten. Once he sees this on his discord (someone posted it there) he’ll pay you. You dont gotta go od and make a video @DressTheSalad @adinross Im 90% sure hes simply forgotten. Once he sees this on his discord (someone posted it there) he’ll pay you. You dont gotta go od and make a video

theacemeister @underscorescam @icarti__ @DressTheSalad @adinross That is still a breach contract. Negligence counts as bad faith behavior and is super illegal. @icarti__ @DressTheSalad @adinross That is still a breach contract. Negligence counts as bad faith behavior and is super illegal.

Adin Ross has made no statement about the allegations against him yet.

Edited by Srijan Sen