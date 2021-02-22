"I don't owe you guys sh*t": Twitch Streamer Adin Ross breaks down after fans label him a "Scammer"

Adin Ross is a popular streamer who usually streams GTA V on Twitch. He's recently been in the limelight because of his stream with model and internet celebrity Corrina Kopf.

Adin Ross has approximately 627k followers on his Twitch profile.

Fans label Adin Ross a scammer

Why’d you delete this?? If that’s how you actually feel say that. pic.twitter.com/16N2WChWe8 — slatt (@SLATTCOMEBACK) February 21, 2021

One of Ross' fans recently labeled him a scammer. This was because he failed to update fans about his streams. The label got him to lash out, saying he didn't owe his fan base anything.

He admitted to being annoyed and went on to say that he wouldn't be going live unless it was his own setup.

Nobody scammed bro. If u want the honest truth u guys pissed me off to the point where I’m not gonna go live anymore unless it’s my own setup. Talking about how I changed and shit. Mf im taking a break. Fake supporters fuck u fr , the real ones understand ... love u guys ❤️ — adin (@adinross) February 21, 2021

His initial statement brought up a very important question. Do streamers owe anything to their fan base?

Advertisement

I agree with Adin and support him... but he doesn’t owe his fans anything??? — slatt (@SLATTCOMEBACK) February 21, 2021

Adin Ross' fans had a mixed reaction to this entire ordeal. Some said that he didn't owe anything. Others believed that he owed them proper updates and explanations.

Here are a few responses on Twitter:

Yea it’s cool if he doesn’t give the fans an update not even when he’s coming back or even how he’s doing over there In LA it’s not like us the fans are the reason he got big and got money in his pockets right 😂 nah but fr tho we all fw adin but idk about that tweet man — 🦦 (@PesoG01) February 21, 2021

No he doesn't owe us anything. We just owe him a monthly subscription. That's how it works, huh? — Taylen (@J_taylen) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Maybe Cuz he doesn’t owe y’all shit. Dude is gone for a couple of days and everybody starts bitching like some bitches. I don’t blame him. — BillyMcGillicutti (@BGillicutti) February 21, 2021

Bro he does edates brings fans in them made a gta server for his fans to come up when ever I go on twitch all I see is SSB sever when he gambles he gives his fans money man he just is on vacation he used to stream ever day all night — E2IQ (@E2IQ1) February 21, 2021

Don’t trip bout them bro. Take yo time, get right mentally then come back. Streams will be better when you’re better mentally anyway. We got yo back. ❤️ — Paryeet (@Paryeet1) February 21, 2021

facts but no excuse for not even at least letting us know people got lives and its late af — j🤍 (@fyekidjay) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

bro no ones making u stay up for adins streams i doubt anyone who actually has something important to there lives like a actual job are staying up for streams and if they are theyre dumb as — swoods 👽 (@swoodsVERT) February 21, 2021

Every popular streamer owes a debt of gratitude to their fans. A little update about when they're planning to go live wouldn't really hurt.

However, fans also need to understand that the streamers are humans, and streaming is a very tedious task. They also need a break from every now and then. Both parties need to understand each other to coexist peacefully.

The guy is moving to LA , give him time to explore and settle in bruh ... if ur mad Adin isn’t streaming then go watch somebody else in the meantime and quit bitching ong — 🥤 (@michaellwtf) February 21, 2021

I think most people are mad because he said he doesn’t owe his fans shit, but without his fans there’s no 700k followers. — raheim spence (@RaheimSpence) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

U watch at ur own choice, he has done enough for his fans... Idk about anyone else but I watch for my own entertainment because I enjoy watching Adin, I don’t expect anything back from him he didnt scam anybody lol — 🥤 (@michaellwtf) February 21, 2021

A few of his fans went on to admit that Adin Ross has done a lot for his fans, including setting up a GTA server for them.

we ain’t asking for a personal life update. a simple “no stream today sorry guys i got y’all tomorrow” would have been good — Michael Pollard (@BigBlueSeason_) February 21, 2021

Calling someone a scammer because he doesn't provide updates is a little ludicrous. Fans and streamers need to find ways to communicate with each other. There has been far too much toxicity within the streaming community recently.