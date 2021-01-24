Corinna Kopf hits on Karl Jacobs, leaving him speechless

Corinna Kopf recently went in with a sexual tweet directed at Karl Jacobs, and it is clear that he did not expect it.

Karl Jacobs started by being more direct than Corinna Kopf. He would comment on her pictures, praise her looks, and clearly state that he found her attractive. Corinna Kopf has taken this a step further now.

Before her recent tweet, it was hard to tell if Kopf was serious. Now that the secret is out and it is clear what her intentions are, she has not let up.

Hi Corinna I don’t know what this means! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/D6bzGhSVko — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 24, 2021

thanks for the promo daddy — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 16, 2021

let’s fall in love — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 23, 2021

i’m down bad — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 24, 2021

There is no mistaking that Corinna Kopf is not the type to play around. She has been very direct with Karl Jacobs.

come find out ☻ — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 24, 2021

did i read this correctly — Punz (@Punztw) January 24, 2021

Now that she's basically told Karl that she is interested in him in a sexual way, the ball is in his court. Karl Jacobs seems to be slipping and not taking this opportunity. He's constantly making jokes out of the situation. Whether he is trying to play "hard to get" is not clear.

Hi Corinna ur hair looks great in this! pic.twitter.com/uatMoxPwfp — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 24, 2021

Fans do not mind. They love every second of the growing relationship and the love affair that these two present almost daily.

You don’t have a job — Bryson 💜 🌟 (@brysonisntcool) January 24, 2021

He's an adult — Nathan Hill 🍌🥚 👾 (@NJHylian) January 24, 2021

There are other fans who are tired of the situation. They follow these accounts but are not interested in seeing the tweets.

Hey!!!! I’m not sure if u guys heard anything about this cool thing called dms!!! It’s where u can private message someone, u should try it sometime!!!! — isabella (@_isabelladee_) January 24, 2021

um. this couldve stayed on the dms but go off ! pic.twitter.com/KEjuiT69J2 — 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚎 (@BrookeDatys) January 24, 2021

This saga keeps giving. Ideally, Karl Jacobs and Corinna Kopf will make things official and save everyone the tension.

Corinna Kopf's fans react to the situation

The best part of the romance shared between Karl Jacobs and Corinna Kopf is are the reactions from Corinna Kopf's fans.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter:

i love you corinna. i really do. anytime you post it puts a smile on my face. your face, personality, body, everything is perfect. please notice me corinna. i would do anything just for you to be in my sight. please corrina, i would do anything to be in the same building as you. — awsum! (@aw8um) January 24, 2021

You’ve gone too far https://t.co/EFqfRu5fZq — Keita Bates-Diop Burner (@KBDburner) January 24, 2021

i think it's best for you to log off for a few weeks — contenderz (@contenderzz) January 24, 2021

Their attempts at catching Corinna Kopf's attention are hilarious. If all is well, they'll continue to be the best tweets in the series.

