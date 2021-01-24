Corinna Kopf hits on Karl Jacobs, leaving him speechless

Corinna Kopf recently went in with a sexual tweet directed at Karl Jacobs, and it is clear that he did not expect it.
Karl Jacobs started by being more direct than Corinna Kopf. He would comment on her pictures, praise her looks, and clearly state that he found her attractive. Corinna Kopf has taken this a step further now.
Before her recent tweet, it was hard to tell if Kopf was serious. Now that the secret is out and it is clear what her intentions are, she has not let up.
There is no mistaking that Corinna Kopf is not the type to play around. She has been very direct with Karl Jacobs.
Now that she's basically told Karl that she is interested in him in a sexual way, the ball is in his court. Karl Jacobs seems to be slipping and not taking this opportunity. He's constantly making jokes out of the situation. Whether he is trying to play "hard to get" is not clear.
Fans do not mind. They love every second of the growing relationship and the love affair that these two present almost daily.
There are other fans who are tired of the situation. They follow these accounts but are not interested in seeing the tweets.
This saga keeps giving. Ideally, Karl Jacobs and Corinna Kopf will make things official and save everyone the tension.
Corinna Kopf's fans react to the situation
The best part of the romance shared between Karl Jacobs and Corinna Kopf is are the reactions from Corinna Kopf's fans.
Here are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter:
Their attempts at catching Corinna Kopf's attention are hilarious. If all is well, they'll continue to be the best tweets in the series.
